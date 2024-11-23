In Pictures: Charley Hull posts her white-blue outfit from the CME Group Tournament

Charley Hull is currently competing in the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship. This is the final event on the LPGA Tour this season, and all golfers are looking to end their year on a high note.

The British golfer shared a few images of her outfit with a video of her approach shot where she narrowly missed an eagle. Hull was wearing white and blue in the second round and had an incredible round of six-under par on Friday.

She shared a post on Instagram after round two with a caption:

"Onto the weekend."

Hull made an incredible comeback on day two after an average performance in the first round, where she remained +1 for the day. The 28-year-old golfer carded -6 on day two with seven birdies and a bogey to remain -5 for the event. Going into the weekend, she is five strokes behind the lead and is placed at T9.

How has Charley Hull performed on the LPGA Tour in 2024?

Charley Hull at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Source: Getty

Charley Hull has showcased decent performances on the LPGA Tour this year. Despite not registering a win, she has registered five top-10 finishes and missed just two cuts in 16 events with over $1 million as official prize money.

Hull has registered one victory on the LET Tour as she won the Aramco Team Series in Riyadh, and has continued this form in the final couple of events on the LPGA Tour. She had a great chance of winning The Annika but unfortunately finished T2 for the event.

During her post-round press conference, the British golfer said the luck wasn't going her way.

"Yeah, feel like I played pretty solid. Today I didn't feel like I had the luck kind of going my way. On the front nine I felt like my adrenaline was quite high and I just flew the green on the -- I think it was the sixth hole," Hull said.

Here's how Charley Hull has performed in all the LPGA Tour events this season.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - T2 - $229,909

Maybank Championship - T12 - $46,577

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - T19 - $21,122

AIG Women's Open - T20 - $108,235

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open - 5 - $66,918

The Amundi Evian Championship - CUT - $0

Dow Championship - T5 - $60,492

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - T16 - $131,531

U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - T19 - $125,829

Mizuho Americas Open - T34 - $18,703

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - T13 - $46,990

The Chevron Championship - T23 - $71,192

Ford Championship presented by KCC - WDC - $0

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship - T10 - $38,476

Honda LPGA Thailand - T54 - $5,456

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - T7 - $48,070

