In Pictures: Jason Day dons an all-white Malbon outfit at the US Open Round 2

Jason Day continues to shine on the course in his Malbon outfits, even during the 2024 US Open that is proving to be one of the toughest events of the year. His recent partnership with Malbon has caught the eye of the golf world, as he has been donning stylish outfits at all the pro events.

Earlier this week, Jason Day gave everyone a preview into what his US Open outfits might look like. Now, Day has entered the second round of the event in an all-white outfit, with baby blue shoes.

Earlier this year, Jason Day became the first ever PGA Tour golfer to sign an apparel deal with Malbon Golf. He left his seven-year-long Nike partnership to join the new golf brand.

Since then, he has been turning heads on the golf course, for better or for worse. Despite drawing some criticism for his outfits over the season, Day has been pleased to be able to wear something different. Speaking via the PGA Tour, he said:

“It’s been nice to be able to wear some stuff that looks a little different to the norm out here. Whether you like it or not is totally your opinion.”

Day finished the first round of the US Open with a score of 1 over par 71.

Jason Day's second round at the US Open turns into a disaster

Day's first round score of 71 put him in the upper half of the leaderboard at the end of day 1, with only 15 golfers managing to stay under par. However, his second round has been a rather disastrous one, and the chances of him making the cut appear very difficult.

Day began the second round of the US Open by keeping his cool and hitting pars during the front nine. However, the real disaster began when he started playing the back nine. He carded three straight bogeys, and then topped that off with a disappointing double bogey.

He finished his round with a score of 7 over par 77, and currently sits in T124 at the time of writing.

The course has been a hard one to navigate even for the best golfers in the world, including Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele. Scheffler also finished his first day with a score of 71, and had quite a lot of ground to make up going into day 2.

However, the second round has been a nightmare for the World No. 1 golfer, who managed to land himself a double bogey on the fifth hole. With a closing score of +5, Scheffler is in jeopardy of missing the cut this weekend, much like his counterpart Jason Day.

