In pictures: Paige Spiranac shows off her all black golf outfit, talks about her 'love/hate relationship' with golf

American national Paige Spiranac is one of the most popular names in the sport of golf. On Instagram, she boasts 4 million followers and regularly stays in touch with her followers through posts, stories, etc. In one such post, Spiranac was seen showing off her all-black golf outfit.

On Monday, Spiranac posted the image and wrote a detailed caption in which she spoke about her love/hate relationship with the sport of golf. She also mentioned that this year, she had been asked to post a lot of golf content, and she, too, has practiced hard.

Paige Spiranac wrote:

"I’ve always loved golf but it’s been a love/hate relationship which I’m sure we can all relate to at times lol. My scores were always tied into my self worth and playing just wasn’t that much fun. Until this year. I’m so passionate about the game and I should’ve shared more of that on here! I’m going to do that moving forward⛳️"

Trending

You can take a look at Paige Spiranac's post below:

In 2024, Spiranac made her return to the golf course when she competed at the 2024 Creators Classic at the East Lake Golf Club. It was won by Luke Kwon. Spiranac, on the other hand, finished in 9th place, as she scored 2-over par.

Paige Spiranac recently said that 2024 was her best year so far

Apart from being a part of golf events, Paige Spiranac also regularly posted golf-related content, which saw great results. She even collaborated with professional golfers like this year's U.S. Open Champion, Bryson DeChambeau.

During a Q&A session on her Instagram story, Spiranac answered golf-related and general questions from her followers. One such follower asked her if the current year was a year where she was able to meet her expectations. Spiranac gave a detailed answer and said:

"I think that 2024 has been my most favorite year yet, and it's the happiest I have ever been by far, personally and also professionally. I have made a ton of really big changes professionally, and I had to step back and restructure. Really look at what I want this to be for me. It was the first time in my career where I really got to ask the question, 'What do you wanna do, and why do you wanna do it?'

Further, Paige Spiranac added that it has been fun to build new things and to have a super supportive team around her. She further added that it's been a great year, she has been very happy and also felt that her expectations shifted from the year past, and she has met them till now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback