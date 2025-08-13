  • home icon
  • Golf
  • In pictures: Rickie Fowler and Ludvig Aberg pose with pop rock band with 7.1M Instagram followers 

In pictures: Rickie Fowler and Ludvig Aberg pose with pop rock band with 7.1M Instagram followers 

By Sonali Verma
Published Aug 13, 2025 20:01 GMT
Rickie Fowler on the left and Ludvig Aberg on the right - Source - Imagn
Rickie Fowler on the left and Ludvig Aberg on the right - Source - Imagn

Rickie Fowler and Ludvig Åberg will tee it up at the 2025 BMW Championship, set for August 14–17 at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. The duo is among the top 50 players in the FedExCup standings who have qualified for the second leg of the Playoffs.

Ad

Ahead of the tournament, Fowler and Åberg were seen with pop-rock icons the Jonas Brothers, who have 7.1 million Instagram followers. The PGA Tour shared images on Instagram showing Fowler with Nick Jonas and Åberg alongside Kevin Jonas, captioned:

"Burnin’ up @BMWChamps ❤️‍🔥"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Nick and Kevin were surprise participants in the BMW Championship pro-am, taking to the course a day after performing in the Washington D.C. area at Jiffy Lube Live as part of their 20th-anniversary tour. Both were seen warming up on the range before play began.

In the FedExCup standings, Rickie Fowler currently sits at No. 48 while Ludvig Åberg holds the 13th spot. Fowler has made 20 starts this season, recording two top-10 finishes, T7 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and T6 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, along with eight top-25s. He missed the cut twice and withdrew once.

Ad

On the other hand, Åberg has played 18 events, earning a victory at The Genesis Invitational. He has also posted five top-10s, nine top-25s, missed four cuts, and withdrawn once.

When will Rickie Fowler and Ludvig Åberg tee off at the 2025 BMW Championship on Thursday?

The 2025 BMW Championship will begin on Thursday, August 14, at Caves Valley Golf Club. Rickie Fowler will start his opening round at 11:38 a.m. ET alongside Jhonattan Vegas, while Ludvig Åberg will tee off at 1:49 p.m. with Cameron Young.

Ad

Here are the complete tee times of the 2025 BMW Championship for Round 1 (All times ET)

Tee No. 1

  • 9:21 a.m. – J.T. Poston
  • 9:32 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Michael Kim
  • 9:43 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Thomas Detry
  • 9:54 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith
  • 10:05 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens
  • 10:16 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia
  • 10:27 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry
  • 10:43 a.m. – Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay
  • 10:54 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy
  • 11:05 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Russell Henley
  • 11:16 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
  • 11:27 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Harris English
  • 11:38 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler
  • 11:54 a.m. – Harry Hall, Jason Day
  • 12:05 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim
  • 12:16 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Denny McCarthy
  • 12:27 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Daniel Berger
  • 12:38 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 12:49 p.m. – Sam Burns, Sungjae Im
  • 1:05 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre
  • 1:16 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners
  • 1:27 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 1:38 p.m. – Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
  • 1:49 p.m. – Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg
  • 2:00 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley
About the author
Sonali Verma

Sonali Verma

Know More
Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications