In pictures: Rickie Fowler and Ludvig Aberg pose with pop rock band with 7.1M Instagram followers 

Rickie Fowler and Ludvig Åberg will tee it up at the 2025 BMW Championship, set for August 14–17 at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. The duo is among the top 50 players in the FedExCup standings who have qualified for the second leg of the Playoffs.Ahead of the tournament, Fowler and Åberg were seen with pop-rock icons the Jonas Brothers, who have 7.1 million Instagram followers. The PGA Tour shared images on Instagram showing Fowler with Nick Jonas and Åberg alongside Kevin Jonas, captioned:&quot;Burnin’ up @BMWChamps ❤️‍🔥&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNick and Kevin were surprise participants in the BMW Championship pro-am, taking to the course a day after performing in the Washington D.C. area at Jiffy Lube Live as part of their 20th-anniversary tour. Both were seen warming up on the range before play began.In the FedExCup standings, Rickie Fowler currently sits at No. 48 while Ludvig Åberg holds the 13th spot. Fowler has made 20 starts this season, recording two top-10 finishes, T7 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and T6 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, along with eight top-25s. He missed the cut twice and withdrew once.On the other hand, Åberg has played 18 events, earning a victory at The Genesis Invitational. He has also posted five top-10s, nine top-25s, missed four cuts, and withdrawn once.When will Rickie Fowler and Ludvig Åberg tee off at the 2025 BMW Championship on Thursday?The 2025 BMW Championship will begin on Thursday, August 14, at Caves Valley Golf Club. Rickie Fowler will start his opening round at 11:38 a.m. ET alongside Jhonattan Vegas, while Ludvig Åberg will tee off at 1:49 p.m. with Cameron Young.Here are the complete tee times of the 2025 BMW Championship for Round 1 (All times ET)Tee No. 19:21 a.m. – J.T. Poston9:32 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Michael Kim9:43 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Thomas Detry9:54 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith10:05 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens10:16 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia10:27 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry10:43 a.m. – Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay10:54 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy11:05 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Russell Henley11:16 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy11:27 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Harris English11:38 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler11:54 a.m. – Harry Hall, Jason Day12:05 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim12:16 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Denny McCarthy12:27 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Daniel Berger12:38 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman12:49 p.m. – Sam Burns, Sungjae Im1:05 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre1:16 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners1:27 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood1:38 p.m. – Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun1:49 p.m. – Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg2:00 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley