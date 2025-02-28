IN PICTURES: Tiger Woods attends daughter's semifinal soccer match

Tiger Woods and his daughter don't share golf with one another like the golfer and his son do. Charlie Woods is an amateur golfer, but Sam Woods is a soccer player. Woods made an appearance at her semifinal soccer game on Thursday night.

Woods was seen in the stands cheering her and her team on. One photo shows him hugging, another watching intently as his daughter's team tried to advance to the state championship.

The team did end up advancing to the championship, which will be held on Saturday. Since the pro golfer is not currently in any tournaments and isn't slated to play until next week with TGL, he may be able to attend his daughter's final match of the season tomorrow.

It was a tight match, as it required a second extra time period to settle the score. Sam Woods' teammate Siena Barboni knocked in a superb winner late in the contest to officially send the team to Saturday's final.

Woods is a defender, and she helped keep their opponents out of goal in the two extra-time periods to allow for Barboni's goal. On the season, the golfer's daughter has three goals and an assist. She also headed in the game-winning goal as one of her three against King's Academy in the district championship per USA Today.

The legendary golfer has been largely absent from the pro golf scene this year. He has participated with TGL almost every week, save for last time out, but he's not yet played on the PGA Tour.

He was initially slated to make his 2025 debut following back surgery last year at the Genesis Invitational. However, his mother's death prevented that from happening and forced him to sit out the lone TGL match he's missed.

Tiger Woods revealed why his daughter doesn't love golf

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie share golf, as the younger Woods is currently on the amateur track and is angling to one day play on the PGA Tour. Woods' daughter Sam didn't follow in his footsteps.

Tiger Woods and his two children (Image via Imagn)

Woods once revealed why that is via TODAY in May, 2024, as he said:

“She has … a negative connotation to the game, because when she was growing up, golf took Daddy away from her. I had to leave, and I’d be gone for weeks. So we developed our own relationship, our own rapport, outside of golf. Meanwhile, my son (Charlie) and I do everything golf related.”

Tiger Woods' daughter has served as a caddie for her brother and father at the PNC Championship, but otherwise, golf is not really her sport of choice. Instead, she trades the golf course for the soccer pitch.

