In Pictures: Tiger Woods spotted smoking a cigar with Grammy-winning popstar at his charity gala

Smoking in golf has seemingly gone viral over the last week or so, and Tiger Woods is evidently joining the frenzy. The 15-time Major winner was photographed in Las Vegas with a cigar in his mouth.

In a picture posted by NUCLR GOLF on X (formerly Twitter), Tiger Woods can be seen smoking a cigar while there appears to be some sort of poker game going on, with Adam Levine of Maroon 5 also present.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Both Woods and Levine are famous in their respective fields, so it's not surprising that they found each other in Vegas. Woods doesn't appear to be partaking in the game or activity that's going on at the table, but he was seen enjoying himself and speaking with Levine.

Tiger Woods was spotted smoking with Adam Levine in Vegas

Woods' cigar-smoking outing with the Grammy-winning artist comes after Charley Hull went viral for smoking a cigarette at the U.S. Women's Open while signing an autograph.

Tiger Woods draws mixed reactions from fans over recent video

Tiger Woods recently came under a bit of fire from fans online after a video surfaced in which the golfer answered questions on camera about his charity and what it does for recipients.

Woods said about his charity:

"I think it's the stories that kids come back and tell. First generation to ever go to college. Parents said you'd never go to college. Grandparents said you'd never go to college, it's useless. All of a sudden, they're flourishing. They're going to Stanford, Harvard, MIT, Yale, going to amazing places and doing amazing things."

Expand Tweet

Woods said more, but the manner in which he spoke prompted some criticism. Some speculated that Woods had had a little too much to drink. One fan wrote on X:

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other similar reactions:

"My boy is zooted," one added.

"Tiger feeling no pain," someone else said.

"Tiger looks - WASTED," one exclaimed.

Others pointed out that it was a charity poker game in Las Vegas, so it's unsurprising that alcohol was served and consumed by a lot of people. A few fans also commended the golfer for his charity work.

"Good stuff!! Good work," a fan commented.

"Tiger looks great to me!" one said.

"What is the problem?" another asked.

Nevertheless, Woods has now been spotted at two poker games recently, though one came with a little less controversy.