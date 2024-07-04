"In other words, at a stand still"; "No deal in sight" - Fans sound off on Jay Monahan's latest 'update' on the PGA-PlF deal

Fans were disappointed with Jay Monahan's latest update on the ongoing negotiation between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The PGA Tour commissioner recently visited the John Deere Classic, where, in a brief interaction with the local media, he spoke about the merger deal with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

However, Monahan did not provide any substantial updates, stating that "he won't negotiate through the media." He added that "he would be looking forward to the day when he will be able to share" the information on the "right outcome" he was seeking to achieve from the merger with PIF, as reported by golf journalist Amy Rogers on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Asked for an update, Jay Monahan at the John Deere Classic says talks remain ongoing with the PlF, but he won’t negotiate through the media. (Via @TheAmyRogers)"

Fans in the comments section expressed their frustration with Monahan's update.

"In other words at a stand still," another fan wrote.

One fan commented that maybe the PIF is not interested in a deal with the PGA Tour.

"In other words, I'm negotiating a position within the company for myself, but they don't want me, so I refuse all talks," a fan commented.

"Give it up already," someone wrote.

It is important to note that Jay Monahan announced the merger between the PGA Tour and PIF in June 2023. A year has passed, and they have yet to conclude, with the deal being postponed repeatedly.

"We continue to be in regular dialogue"- Jay Monahan's last update on the PGA Tour-PIF deal

Jay Monahan last discussed the PGA Tour and PIF deal during the Travelers Championship. Earlier this year, the Tour signed a significant $3 billion deal with Sports Strategic Group (SSG). Despite this, Monahan admitted that he was still looking forward to signing a deal with the PIF.

The commissioner stated that the "framework agreement is still relevant." He also provided an update, mentioning that he has been in talks with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan regarding the ongoing negotiation, accompanied by transaction committee members, including Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, and Rory McIlroy.

Speaking about the negotiation deal, Monahan said last month (via SI):

"I will go back to the meeting that we had just two Fridays ago in New York, where our entire transaction committee, including Tiger Woods and Adam Scott being in person and Rory dialing in from the Memorial Tournament, alongside Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the Governor of the PIF and representatives of the PIF.

"It was a very productive discussion. As we've said, progress was made and we continue to be in regular dialogue. I had a 10 o'clock call this morning with the PIF, and we're doing that multiple times a week," he added.

While the PGA Tour and PIF merger talks continue, the players look forward to their upcoming tournament. This week, PGA Tour golfers will tee off at the John Deere Classic starting Thursday, July 4.

