Inclement weather forecast forces PGA Tour to make drastic changes to Players Championship final round schedule

The 2025 Players Championship is gearing up to hold its final round on Sunday, March 16. Although the players enjoyed relatively good weather conditions on the first three days, the weather forecast for Sunday doesn’t look favorable and has forced the PGA Tour to announce drastic changes to its schedule.

The tour released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) talking about the final-round tee-times for the Players Championship. The statement read:

“Due to forecasted inclement weather on Sunday afternoon, final-round tee times for THE PLAYERS Championship will run from 8-10:01 a.m. ET in threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10.”

This comes as a drastic change because most PGA Tour events usually schedule final rounds with groups of two players as it allows for better TV coverage. However, due to the impending weather condition, golfers will now play in groups of three.

According to NBC Sports, the Sunday weather forecast predicts a 60% chance of rain between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. with the possibility of thunderstorms. Winds are also expected to pick up to about 30 mph.

Here are the tee times and pairings for the 2025 Players Championship round four. (All times in ET.)

Hole No. 1

8:00 a.m. — Jesper Svensson, Aaron Rai, Keegan Bradley

8:11 a.m. — Davis Riley, Justin Thomas, Justin Lower

8:22 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Mac Meissner

8:33 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Taylor Moore, Taylor Pendrith

8:44 a.m. — Tom Kim, Daniel Berger, Denny McCarthy

8:55 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Min Woo Lee, Sam Ryder

9:06 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, Robert MacIntyre

9:17 a.m. — Jake Knapp, J.T. Poston, Ryan Gerard

9:28 a.m. — Max McGreevy, Patrick Cantlay, Sepp Straka

9:39 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Danny Walker, Stephan Jaeger

9:50 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Corey Conners, Alex Smalley

10:01 a.m. — J.J. Spaun, Bud Cauley, Lucas Glover

Hole No. 10

8 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Jordan Spieth, Joe Highsmith

8:11 a.m. — Matt McCarty, Harris English, Jacob Bridgeman

8:22 a.m. — Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Billy Horschel

8:33 a.m. — Russell Henley, Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat

8:44 a.m. — Hayden Springer, Beau Hossler, Shane Lowry

8:55 a.m. — Camilo Villegas, Will Chandler, Chander Phillips

9:06 a.m. — Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Matthieu Pavon

9:17 a.m. — Byeong Hun An, Isaiah Salinda, Carson Young

9:28 a.m. — Charley Hoffman, Si Woo Kim, C.T. Pan

9:39 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Rico Hoey, Kurt Kitayama

9:50 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Trey Mullinax, Cameron Young

10:01 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, Sami Valimaki, Emiliano Grillo

Who is leading the Players Championship after round three?

At the end of the second round of the 2025 Players Championship, Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia were tied for the lead, while J.J. Spaun was one stroke behind them. However, following the conclusion of the third round, Spaun moved to the lead after carding a 2 under par 70.

Following at one stroke behind Spaun is Bud Cauley, who carded 6 under par 66 in the third round. Lucas Glover and Alex Smalley are tied for T3, while Rory McIlroy is tied for T5 with two others.

Here’s a look at the top five positions on the Players Championship leaderboard after round three:

1: J.J Spaun (-12)

2: Bud Cauley (-11)

T3: Lucas Glover (-9)

T3: Alex Smalley (-9)

T5: Corey Conners (-8)

T5: Rory McIlroy (-8)

T5: Akshay Bhatia (-8)

T8: Danny Walker (-7)

T8: Stephen Jaeger (-7)

T8: Max McGreevy (-7)

T8: Patrick Cantlay (-7)

T8: Sepp Straka (-7)

T8: Jake Knapp (-7)

