Fans are excited as Tiger Woods tees up at the 2024 US Open. The legendary American golfer had a warm-up session ahead of the tournament at the Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course. He was seen in good health, and his swings were impressive during the practice session, which generated a positive response from golf enthusiasts on social media.

NBC Sports golf journalist also commented on Tiger Woods' practice session, stating that he had been playing well. Twlegion Golf shared the comment on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

“He’s swinging so good.” -John Wood on Tiger’s warm up at Pinehurst.

Fans in the comments section expressed their excitement and stated that Tiger Woods would probably hit 68 at the US Open. Notably, in 2008, Tiger Woods struggled with a leg injury but recorded an impressive win at the US Open. Despite his injury, he delivered an impressive round of 68 on the second day of the Major. Fans are hoping he can repeat history in 2024.

"Incoming 68," wrote a fan.

Meanwhile, another fan prayed that Woods would play some good shots at the Major. The American golfer has been struggling lately. He missed the cut at last month's PGA Championship. However, fans have high hopes for him at the US Open.

"Let's hope it translates on the course," commented a fan.

Here are more fans' reactions:

"Until he swings good after walking 9+ holes we have to be cautious, but as always, optimistic, expecting a lot of scrambling today, and not just because of him and rust, but just the nature of the course. Bogeys are going to happen, for everyone," another fan wrote.

"He washed. Stop the glazing," jotted another fan.

"Hopefully he can tighten up his short game, especially around Pinehurst," commented another user.

Fans hope for Tiger Woods' comeback at US Open 2024

Notably, the 2008 US Open was one of the most historic wins of Woods' career. He was playing with an ACL injury and two stress fractures in his leg. But nothing could stop him from clinching the trophy at the Major, which was apparently his last win at the US Open.

The Major at Torrey Pines was filled with surprises and thrillers. Woods tied for the lead after playing four rounds of 72, 68, 70, and 73 with Rocco Mediate. Both headed into a sudden death playoff, and Woods finally emerged victorious at the Major. However, he has been struggling with his game for a while, and fans are really hoping he makes a comeback soon.

In 2024, Woods played at The Genesis Invitational but withdrew from the competition on the second day. He then teed it up at the Masters and had a good start, even making the cut, but a disappointing outing in the third round resulted in him taking the last stop on the leaderboard.

Things did not work for him at the Valhalla Golf Course last month, and he missed the cut at the PGA Championship. Heading into the US Open 2024, fans have high hopes for the golfer.

