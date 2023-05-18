Incredible scenes at 2023 PGA Championship as Bryson DeChambeau’s driver shot directly strikes Kenny Pigman

Incredible scenes are taking place at the 2023 PGA Championship today at the Oak Hill Country Club with Bryson DeChambeau making his presence feel known. He is currently in first place. However, Kenny Pigman had a close encounter with one of DeChambeau’s wayward haymakers. His golf ball managed to make it onto the 18th tee box as Pigman was set to tee off.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Bryson DeChambeau had an errant tee shot that hit Kenny Pigman Bryson DeChambeau had an errant tee shot that hit Kenny Pigman 😬 https://t.co/1r6LwM1xBH

An ear aching “Fore” came from the crowd and no injuries were reported after the ball bounced off the back of Pigman while he ducked for shelter. The distraction did little favors for Pigman, as he went on to bogey the 18th. The Oak Hill Country Club is proving to be a difficult course for these pros. Currently, only 4 scores seperate 1st from T15.

PGA Championship 2023: DeChambeau in contention for the title

At the PGA Championship 2023, hosted at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, Bryson DeChambeau, the rising star of American golf, displayed remarkable play. The 29-year-old golfer, who is currently in first place with a score of -4 after 18 holes, is in incredible form and is establishing himself as a contender for this year's trophy.

Memorable Moments from PGA Championships Past

The PGA Championship has been the scene for some memorable and humorous events while frequently featuring fierce competition and amazing play. Here are some humorous times from prior tournaments that made spectators laugh:

The Infamous "Gopher" Incident

In the final round of the 1991 PGA Championship, the eventual champion John Daly encountered a unique challenge on the 16th hole. Daly asked the authorities for a decision after discovering that a gopher had dug a burrow next to his ball. Daly was given permission to rest by the officials, but the golfer persisted on taking the shot from the original spot. Daly executed a magnificent recovery shot, and the gopher incident was recorded in PGA Championship lore as a humorous narrative.

Rory McIlroy's unexpected bunker partner

The Masters - Round One (Rory McIlroy)

Rory McIlroy got stuck in a bunker by the green during the 10th hole of the 2014 championship. A squirrel entered the bunker and distracted the golfer as he was about to hit his stroke. Unperturbed, McIlroy struck a spectacular shot and went on to win the competition. Fans still recall the humorous scene where the squirrel made an appearance.

Oak Hill Country Club: A challenging venue

2023 PGA Championship - Round One (Golfer - Rory McIlroy)

Three prior campionships (1980, 2003, 2013) have taken place at the Oak Hill Country Club, which has a long history of staging illustrious golf competitions. It held the 1995 Ryder Cup, when Europe came out on top. The course is renowned for its difficult design, which includes tight fairways, roughy areas, and quick greens. Since the club's founding in 1901, the conditions have put the best golfers in the world to the test.

The championship has a strong field of contenders this year, including Rory McIlroy, the defending champion Collin Morikawa, and world number one Jon Rahm. DeChambeau's performance thus far is even more impressive given the quality lineup.

Poll : 0 votes