Why did John Daly withdraw from the 2023 PGA Championship? Real reason explored

John Daly withdrew from the 2023 PGA Championship due to an undisclosed injury. The American golfer was scheduled to compete in the second men's major competition.

John Daly, who won the PGA Championship in 1991, had only missed one event in the previous nine in 2020, with his best performance coming in 2012, when he finished 18th.

Daly announced earlier in December that he was suffering from knee problems and would be undergoing knee replacement surgery following the PNC Championship. He said in an interview after the PNC tournament, as quoted by Golf Monthly:

"I'm getting my knee replacement done Wednesday, full knee replacement. So I'll be out for a while."

This was the most recent health update for Daly. He finished second in the PNC Championship with his son John Daly II, while Vijay Singh and his son Qass Singh won the tournament.

Who will replace John Daly at the 2023 PGA Championship?

With John Daly's withdrawal, there is now a vacancy in the major tournament field, which will be filled by Stephan Jaeger, who placed 11th at the AT&T Bryon Nelson on Sunday, May 14. Jaeger was ranked 117th in the OWGR and would be making his debut appearance in the event.

Jason Dufner and Martin Kaymer had previously confirmed their withdrawal from the major tournament. Dufner, the 2013 PGA Championship winner, has withdrawn from this year's event. He did not reveal the reason behind his withdrawal. The PGA Tour of America confirmed the news on Friday.

Martin Kaymer of LIV Golf has also opted not to compete in the 2023 PGA Championship due to a wrist issue. Kaymer discussed his injuries in an interview with LIV's Mike McAllister, saying:

"I talked to my manager about it and I don't know if he pulled me out already or not. I don't think I will be able to play three weeks in a row after the [off season wrist] surgery.

"Obviously I play this week [in Tulsa] and I would like to play in Washington as well [the next LIV event]. So I was thinking about it, to skip the PGA Championship. I haven't said to my manager 100 per cent. I don't know what he has done but I don't believe he has pulled me out yet.

"I'm playing good. It's just a matter of would I would like to go there with the mindset of I can actually win the tournament. I don't have that yet. I have not been practicing at all for the last six months. I've only been putting and chipping and I only hit golf shots during the tournaments. So that is not enough to beat the best players in the world."

Martin Kaymer's withdrawal limited the number of LIV golfers at the PGA Championship to 17. The tournament will begin on May 18 with the opening round and will continue through this week, culminating on Sunday, May 21, in Rochester, New York.

