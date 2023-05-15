Why are LIV Golfers participating in PGA Championship 2023? Reason behind participation explored

LIV Golf players are no longer permitted to compete on the PGA Tour. They did, however, receive an invitation to the major tournaments. Players from the Saudi-backed series who met the qualification criteria were invited to the major tournament. They competed in the Masters and will now compete in the PGA Championship next week.

You might be wondering why they have been allowed in major tournaments. The answer is pretty simple: the four major competitions, The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open, and The Open Championship, are separate bodies that are not supervised by the PGA or European tours, and so the governing authority of the events has the freedom to invite whoever they want based on the qualification criteria.

18 LIV golfers meet the PGA Championship qualification criteria and will compete in the competition this week. The following are the LIV players who will play in the PGA Championship:

Abraham Ancer

Dean Burmester

Paul Casey

Bryson DeChambeau

Talor Gooch

Dustin Johnson

Martin Kaymer

Sihwan Kim

Brooks Koepka

Anirban Lahiri

Phil Mickelson

Joaquin Niemann

Mito Pereira

Thomas Pieters

Patrick Reed

Cameron Smith

Brendan Steele

Harold Varner III

How did the LIV golfers perform at the 2023 Masters?

18 of the LIV players played at the 2023 Masters. Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Jason Kokrak, and Bubba Watson all failed to make the cut. While, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka finished second and Patrick Reed finished at fourth position. Surprisingly, Mickelson has struggled with his game on the 54-hole format, but he fared admirably at the Masters, a 72-hole event.

Louis Oosthuizen and Kevin Na withdrew from the competition. However, several of the LIV players delivered outstanding performances.

The following are the results of all LIV Golf players who competed at the Masters 2023.

Brooks Koepka

Position: T2

Scores: 65-67-73-75 (-8)

Phil Mickelson

Position: T2

Scores: 71-69-75-65 (-8)

Patrick Reed

Position: T4

Scores: 71-70-72-68 (-7)

Joaquin Niemann

Position: T16

Scores: 71-69-74-72 (-2)

Harold Varner III

Position: T29

Scores: 72-71-76-70 (+1)

Cameron Smith

Position: T34

Scores: 70-72-75-75 (+4)

Talor Gooch

Position: T34

Scores: 72-74-73-73 (+4)

Abraham Ancer

Position: T39

Scores: 72-71-74-76 (+5)

Mito Pereira

Position: T43

Scores: 74-70-77-73 (+6)

Thomas Pieters

Position: T48

Scores: 74-73-72-77 (+8)

Dustin Johnson

Position: T48

Scores: 71-72-78-75 (+8)

Charl Schwartzel

Position: T50

Scores: 74-73-73-77 (+9)

LIV Golf players' odds at the 2023 PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka, who won two LIV Golf events and finished second at the 2023 Masters, topped the PGA Championship odds for the LIV golfers with points of 2000. Cameron Smith stands second with odds of 2200, followed by Dustin Johnson, who just won the LIV Golf Tulsa.

The following is a list of all 18 LIV Golf players' betting odds for the 2023 PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka: 2000

Cameron Smith: 2200

Dustin Johnson: 2500

Joaquin Niemann: 5000

Patrick Reed: 6500

Bryson DeChambeau: 6500

Talor Gooch: 8000

Paul Casey: 8000

Abraham Ancer: 8000

Mito Pereira: 10000

Phil Mickelson: 13000

Dean Burmester: 13000

Thomas Pieters: 15000

Harold Varner III: 15000

Anirban Lahiri: 15000

Brendan Steele: 18000

Martin Kaymer: 30000

Sihwan Kim: 50000

