Who is Dustin Johnson? Everything you need to know about the LIV Golfer

Dustin Johnson, born June 22nd, 1984, in Columbia, South Carolina, has been a leading figure in the world of golf since he began his professional career in 2007. With a combination of innate talent and perseverance, Johnson has managed to overcome obstacles and achieve success in the most prestigious golf championships.

Dustin Johnson showed exceptional golf skills from an early age. Thanks to the support of his parents and coaches, he began competing in local and state junior tournaments. During his time in high school, Johnson won several state championships and was recognized as one of the top junior golfers in South Carolina.

His college career at Coastal Carolina University allowed him to further develop his game. During his time as a student, Johnson won several collegiate tournaments. The experience provided him with the solid foundation he needed to make the jump to the professional level.

Dustin Johnson turned professional in 2007 and quickly began to excel on the PGA Tour. His first victory came in 2008 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship, which allowed him to secure his PGA Tour card for the following season.

Since then, Johnson amassed 24 PGA Tour victories, including major championships such as the U.S. Open in 2016 and the Masters in 2021. In addition, he has been a constant presence at the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, representing the United States on several occasions.

One of the highlights of his career was when he reached No. 1 in the World Golf Ranking in February 2017. Since then, he has spent more than 100 weeks at the top of the rankings, a testament to his skill and consistency on the course.

To date, Johnson has accumulated earnings in excess of $70 million on the PGA Tour, which places him in the top-five on the all-time earnings list.

Dustin Johnson on the LIV Golf Tour

In 2022, Dustin Johnson joined the oppening season of LIV Golf Tour, where he maintained the very high standard that has characterized his career.

In the inaugural season, he participated in seven events, of which he won one (LIV Golf Invitational Boston). He accumulated 135 points, with which he won the individual competition, surpassing the second place finisher (Branden Grace) by more than 50 units.

Johnson was part of the 4 Aces team, together with Talor Gooch, Pat Perez, and Patrick Reed. The team won five tournaments, four of them in a row, and led the Tour with 152 points.

In the 2023 LIV Tour season, Dustin Johnson continues as captain of the 4 Aces team. They are currently in first place, more than 30 points apart from the second.

In the individual order, Johnson won LIV Tulsa on Sunday. He is currently 6th with 69 points, 23 point behind the leader, his former teammate Talor Gooch.

As he continues his career and looks to add more titles to his impressive resume, there is no doubt that Dustin Johnson will continue to be a leading player in the world of golf for many years to come.

