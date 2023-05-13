Who is winning LIV Golf Tulsa? Day 1 leaderboard and Saturday tee times explored

After the first round of the LIV Golf Tulsa on Friday, May 12, Branden Grace claimed the lead. He shot a -9 in the opening round of 61 to establish a two-stroke lead in the competition.

Branden began the tournament with a birdie on the first hole. He shot a bogey-free round with nine birdies to take the tournament lead.

Branden Grace recorded four consecutive birdies from the fourth through seventh holes at the LIV Gold Tulsa. Grace added three more birdies on the 12th, 13th, and 14th holes. He added another birdie at the penultimate hole to finish at 61 after 18 holes.

Dustin Johnson and Brendan Steele finished second in the tournament with a score of less than 7. Steele began the event with an eagle on the fifth hole, but quickly made a bogey on the next. He finished with eight birdies in the opening round to finish at 7 under par, matching Johnson, who had nine birdies and two bogeys.

Cameron Smith tied for fourth place with Joaquin Niemann with a score of -6. Smith recorded three consecutive birdies on the third three holes before adding another on the fifth. He recorded three more birdies on the last nine holes and the first five on the first nine. Niemann finished with six birdies and no bogeys.

LIV Golf Tulsa Day 1 leaderboard

Branden Grace led the LIV Golf Tulsa standings, followed by Dustin Johnson and Braden Steele. Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann finished fourth, while Louis Oosthuizen finished sixth. Richard Bland tied for seventh place with Bubba Watson and Matthew Wolff with a score of under four.

Talor Gooch, who won two LIV Golf events in a row, finished 18th with a score of under 2, alongside Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Abraham Ancer, and Anirban Lahiri.

Here is the complete LIV Golf Tulsa Day 1 leaderboard:

1. Braden Grace: -9

T2. Brendan Steele: -7

T2. Dustin Johnson: -7

T4. Cameron Smith: -6

T4. Joaquin Niemann: -6

6. Louis Oosthuizen: -5

T7. Richard Bland: -4

T7. Bubba Watson: -4

T7. Matthew Wolff: -4

T10. Dean Burmester: -3

T10. Matt Jones: -3

T10. Pat Perez: -3

T10. Thomas Pieters: -3

T10. Harold Varner III: -3

T10. Chase Brooks: -3

T10. Laurie Canter: -3

T10. Ian Poulter: -3

T18. Paul Casey: -2

T18. Bryson DeChambeau: -2

T18. Sergio Garcia: -2

T18. Graeme McDowell: -2

T18. Talor Gooch: -2

T18. Martin Kaymer: -2

T18. Abraham Ancer: -2

T18. Anirban Lahiri: -2

T27. Scott Vincent: -1

T27. Eugenio Chacarra: -1

T27. Bernd Weisberger: -1

T27. David Puig: -1

T27. Lee Westwood: -1

T27. Sebastian Munoz: - 1

T27. Marc Leishman: -1

T27. Patrick Reed: -1

T27. Henrik Stenson: -1

T36. Charles Howell III: E

T36. Jason Kokrak: E

T36. Danny Lee: E

T39. James Piot: +1

T39. Peter Uihlein: +1

T39. Cameron Tringale: +1

T39. Phil Mickelson: +1

T43. Charl Schwartzel: +2

T43. Carlos Ortiz: +2

T43. Sihwan Kim: +2

T43. Miti Pereira: +2

47. Jediah Morgan: +3

48. Kevin Na: +5

LIV Golf Tulsa Saturday tee times

The second round of the LIV Golf Tulsa will start at 1:05 pm ET on Saturday, May 13. Here are the tee times of the LIV Golf Tulsa Saturday with the holes when the golfers will start their game:

1 Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia

2 Brooks Koepka, Martin Kaymer, Phil Mickelson

3 Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen, Henrik Stenson

4 Patrick Reed, Anirban Lahiri, Danny Lee

5 Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau

7 Branden Grace, Pat Perez, Kevin Na

8 Cameron Tringale, Lee Westwood, Sebastian Munoz

9 Sihwan Kim, Bernd Wiesberger, Jediah Morgan

10 Laurie Canter, Chase Koepka, David Puig

11 Richard Bland, Matt Jones, James, Piot

12 Scott Vincent, Eugenio Chacarra, Dean Burmester

13 Paul Casey, Charl Schwartzel, Thomas Pieters

14 Graeme McDowell, Jason Kokrak, Mito Pereira

16 Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, Abraham Ancer

17 Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Brendan Steele

18 Charles Howell III, Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff

