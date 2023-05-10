Who will win LIV Golf Tulsa? Top odds and best bets explored

As golf enthusiasts eagerly await the start of LIV Golf Tulsa, speculation is rife about who will emerge victorious at the prestigious tournament. The event, set to take place from May 18-21, 2023, promises to be an exciting and competitive affair, with some of the biggest names in the sport set to tee off.

In this article, we explore the top odds and best bets for the tournament, providing insight into who is expected to win.

LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore - Day Two

Top Odds of LIV Golf Tulsa

The latest odds from bookmakers suggest that Dustin Johnson is highly fancied to win LIV Golf Tulsa. The top golfer has been in fine form in recent years, having won the Masters in 2020 and finished runner-up in the PGA Championship the same year. Johnson is priced at 8/1 to win the tournament and will be hoping to add another title to his impressive trophy cabinet.

Brooks Koepka is another golfer who could be in contention for the title at LIV Golf Tulsa. The four-time major winner has been plagued by injury problems in recent years, but when fit, he is one of the most formidable golfers in the world. Koepka is priced at 9/1 to win the tournament and will be keen to show that he is back to his best.

LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore - Day Three

Best Bets of LIV Golf Tulsa

While the top three favorites are all highly talented golfers, there are several other players who could spring a surprise and win LIV Golf Tulsa. One such golfer is Patrick Reed. The 2018 Masters champion is priced at 22/1 to win the tournament and has been in good form of late, having finished tied for eighth at the Masters in April 2021. Reed is a proven winner and could be a shrewd bet for those looking to back an outsider.

Another golfer who could be worth a punt is Mito Pereira. He has been in great form lately, with top-six finishes in three of the last four events.

His performance at Southern Hills, which may be the best guide for this course, was impressive, and he was on track to win the 2022 PGA Championship until a stumble on the final hole. He excels in Bogey Avoidance, Driving Distance, GOR, and Scrambling, ranking 2nd, 2nd, 1st, and Top 5 respectively. With such impressive stats and skills, he has a massive chance to play well and finish high.

Finally, Louis Oosthuizen could be an interesting bet for those looking for value. The South African golfer has been a consistent performer in recent years, having finished runner-up in six major championships. Oosthuizen is priced at 35/1 to win LIV Golf Tulsa and could be a dark horse for the title.

LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore - Day Three

As with any sports betting, there are always risks involved, and there is no guaranteed winner. However, by analyzing the latest odds, expert opinions and a golfer's recent form, bettors can make informed decisions and increase their chances of winning. It is also important to set a budget and stick to it, and to never bet more than one can afford to lose.

LIV Golf Tulsa will be an exciting and highly competitive event, with some of the world's best golfers showcasing their skills. Fans can look forward to an enthralling tournament, with plenty of drama and excitement along the way.

Whether you are a seasoned golf bettor or just a casual fan, there are plenty of betting opportunities available, and the potential for a big payout if you back the right golfer. So sit back, enjoy the action, and let's see who will emerge victorious at LIV Golf Tulsa.

