India's performance in Golf at Asian Games 2023

India's golf contingent at the Asian Games 2023 scripted a historic chapter, with Aditi Ashok's remarkable performance securing the nation's only medal in the golfing arena. Aditi Ashok's silver medal win marked a significant milestone as she became the first Indian woman to clinch a medal in golf at the Asian Games.

This triumph also marked India's seventh medal in golf at the continental event, reshaping the narrative of Indian golf on the international stage. Aditi Ashok's stellar performance unfolded at the West Lake International Golf Course, where she displayed unparalleled skill and determination.

Aditi Ashok's brilliant carding of 17-under 271 (67-66-61-77) in the women's individual golf category marked not only a podium finish but also an indelible moment in history. This silver medal achievement was India's maiden medal in women's golf at the Asian Games, a testament to Aditi's exceptional talent.

The gold medal in the women's individual golf event went to Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol, who posted an impressive 19-under 269 (67-65-69-68). The bronze was claimed by the Republic of Korea's Hyunjo Yoo, who finished with 16-under 272 (68-73-66-65).

Despite Aditi Ashok's victory in the singles event, the women's golf team, including Avani Prashanth and Pranavi Urs, narrowly missed a medal, securing a commendable 4th position. Aditi's individual success didn't translate into a team medal, as they finished 4th, just missing the podium in a closely contested competition.

Indian golfers shine in the face of adversity at Asian Games 2023

In the challenging landscape of the Asian Games 2023 golf competition, Indian golfers displayed skill and determination, although medals eluded them. Anirban Lahiri, in the men's individual event, showed promise in the initial rounds, securing the 12th position with a total score of 274 (T9-65, T9-67, T17-74, T12-68).

Shubhankar Sharma, navigating through the competitive field, concluded the men's individual event in the 32nd position with a total score of 286 (T22-68, T21-69, T34-76, 32nd-73). SSP Chawrasia, with consistent performances, landed at the 29th spot with a cumulative score of 282 (T19-67, T29-72, T20-68, 29th-75).

Khalin Joshi showcased resilience, securing the 27th position in the men's individual event with a total score of 281 (T31-70, T29-69, T24-69, T27-73). The men's team, comprising Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, and Khalin Joshi, achieved the 7th position with a total score of 830 (T5-200, T6-205, 8th-211, 7th-214).

In the women's individual event, Avani Prashanth demonstrated her prowess, concluding in the 18th position with a total score of 291 (T21-72, T15-69, T19-74, T18-76).

Pranavi Urs showcased her skills, securing the 13th position with a cumulative score of 284 (T17-71, T10-68, 11th-70, 13th-70). While medals remained elusive, these golfers contributed to India's presence on the international golf stage with commendable performances.