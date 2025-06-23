Influencer with 287K X followers ‘wants to puke’ for Tommy Fleetwood’s heartbreaking defeat at the Travelers Championship

Tommy Fleetwood struggled over the final three holes of the Travelers Championship on Sunday (June 22), a sequence that proved costly in a closely contested finish. Despite leading late in the final round at TPC River Highlands, Fleetwood lost out to Keegan Bradley by one stroke.

After Tommy Fleetwood’s close loss, Frankie Borrelli, a golf influencer with 287K followers on X, shared his reaction. He wrote on X:

“I want to puke for Tommy lad. Truly sickening. Nicest guy on TOUR and deserved this one. Absolutely INSANE clutch comeback win from captain Keegan WOW is this guy gonna be a playing captain?! Has to be at this point.”

Bradley had previously won the Travelers Championship in 2023 by three strokes and improved on that with a 2-under 68 to secure a one-shot victory this year.

The turning point came at the 14th hole when Bradley’s approach shot went long and left into a bunker, resulting in a bogey. Fleetwood had a six-foot birdie chance but missed low, settling for par. At the 15th, Fleetwood’s errant drive was aided by a fortunate drop, leading to par, while Bradley holed a long 36-foot putt for birdie.

On the 16th hole, Bradley reached the green while Fleetwood missed, leading to a bogey that cut the lead to one with two holes remaining. Both players made par on the 17th.

At the 18th tee, Fleetwood’s approach landed short and left of the green, while Bradley’s shot came to within five feet. Fleetwood’s birdie attempt fell short, and Bradley sank his putt to win by one stroke, earning his eighth PGA Tour victory and denying Fleetwood a chance at a playoff.

How has Tommy Fleetwood's 2025 season been so far?

Tommy Fleetwood’s 2025 season has included a series of strong performances across multiple PGA TOUR and DP World Tour events. His results show consistency with several top-10 finishes and a runner-up position at the Travelers Championship, reflecting his competitive presence throughout the year.

Here is a summary of Fleetwood's 2025 results:

PGA TOUR

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T22, $158,273

The Genesis Invitational: T5, $736,500

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T11, $451,250

THE PLAYERS Championship: T14, $418,750

Valspar Championship: T16, $128,325

Valero Texas Open: T62, $21,090

Masters Tournament: T21, $210,000

RBC Heritage: 7, $670,000

Truist Championship: T4, $826,667

PGA Championship: T41, $60,677

Charles Schwab Challenge: T4, $427,500

The Memorial Tournament: T16, $319,000

U.S. Open: Missed Cut

Travelers Championship: T2, $1,760,000

DP World Tour Event:

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: T21

