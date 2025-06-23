"Gutted" - Michael Kim reacts to "nice dude" Tommy Fleetwood missing out on his first PGA Tour win

After Tommy Fleetwood missed out on the win, Michael Kim has now shared his thoughts about the incident. Fleetwood almost won the 2025 Travelers Championship, but one small deflection caused Keegan Bradley to win.

The TPC River Highlands course at Cromwell, Connecticut held the signature PGA Tour event from June 19-22. Yesterday, during the final round of the tournament, the 2025 Team USA Ryder Cup captain and Fleetwood were battling it out for the winner's spot.

Michael Kim's post on X comes after Fleetwood missed the chance to win his first PGA Tour title. The golfer held a two-stroke lead before his final three holes. Fleetwood's heartbreak came when he missed a six-foot putt on hole 18.

The shot ultimately ended up in a bogey, and Fleetwood lost the title to Bradley. Kim, while talking about the incident, wrote on X:

"Gutted for Tommy. I heard he looked undecided on 18 on the 2nd shot. The wind was super tricky there. It was swirling around the trees a ton and it was switching constantly in a different direction than the normal wind."

He also praised Fleetwood and wrote:

"I had a lot of trouble committing to a shot and number there as well. It also looked like his putt hit a bump for par. He’s such a nice dude and I’m sure he’ll get his win somewhere big soon..."

Michael Kim's post also had a part where he congratulated Keegan Bradley for winning the Signature PGA Tour event yesterday. As per Kim's analysis of his own performance, the golfer admitted in the tweet that it was a "lousy Sunday".

After four rounds at the Travelers Championship, Kim ended up tying for the 42nd spot on the event leaderboard. He will be playing in the Rocket Classic next, at Detroit Golf Club.

How did Michael Kim perform in the final round of the Travelers Championship?

Michael Kim started playing the fourth round at TPC River Highlands along with Stephan Jaegar and Ben Griffin around 11.17 am local time.

While playing on the par 4 opening hole, Michael Kim started his Round 4 game with a disappointing bogey. Over the next four holes of front nine, Kim kept scoring consistent pars. On the par 5 hole 6, Kim scored the first birdie of his final round.

The PGA Tour pro scored another bogey on par 3 hole 8, followed by a par on hole 9 and ended his front nine with a total 1 over par 36. Kim started his back nine with a par on the opening hole and scored a birdie on par 3 hole 11.

Kim had unprecedented trouble while playing on the par 5 hole 13, where he ended up scoring a triple bogey. In the remaining holes of the back nine, Kim shot consistent pars and finished with a total 1 under par score.

