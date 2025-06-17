Michael Kim slams J.J. Spaun for skipping the "mandatory" player meeting ahead of the Travelers Championship

Michael Kim recently slammed J.J. Spaun on his X account for missing the players' meeting before the 2025 Travelers Championship. The tournament is scheduled to begin on June 19, and according to speculation, this players' meeting was planned to take place on Monday ahead of the tournament.
Instead of attending this meeting, J.J. Spaun was in New York for a special event commemorating his win at the 2025 US Open. This triumph was regarded as massive for Spaun because it was the first Major victory of his career. Kim mentioned this in his X post, as he wrote:
"I thought the player meeting was MANDATORY for all players in the field. Guy wins one major and starts breaking rules."
The 2025 Travelers Championship will be held at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. It is a golf course with a par 70 that stretches over 6,844 yards. The tournament is one of the PGA Tour's eight Signature events, and it has a unique playing format.
The event has no 36-hole cut, and only 72 players will participate. Michael Kim and J.J. Spaun are both well-ranked golfers, and they are among the top 72 players.
How did Michael Kim play at the 2025 US Open?
The 2025 US Open was held at the Oakmont Country Club. The course proved to be tough for all golfers, including Michael Kim. After four rounds, he finished with a total score of 14 over par, tying for 50th place.
Talking about the leaderboard, here's a peek at it:
- 1st – J.J. Spaun – 279 (–1)
- 2nd – Robert MacIntyre – 281 (+1)
- 3rd – Viktor Hovland – 282 (+2)
- T4 – Cameron Young – 283 (+3)
- T4 – Tyrrell Hatton – 283 (+3)
- T4 – Carlos Ortiz – 283 (+3)
- T7 – Jon Rahm – 284 (+4)
- T7 – Scottie Scheffler – 284 (+4)
- T7 – Sam Burns – 284 (+4)
- T10 – Russell Henley – 285 (+5)
- T10 – Ben Griffin – 285 (+5)
- T12 – Xander Schauffele – 286 (+6)
- T12 – Chris Kirk – 286 (+6)
- T12 – Brooks Koepka – 286 (+6)
- T12 – Christiaan Bezuidenhout – 286 (+6)
- T12 – Rasmus Neergaard‑Petersen – 286 (+6)
- T12 – Thriston Lawrence – 286 (+6)
- T12 – Adam Scott – 286 (+6)
- T19 – Rory McIlroy – 287 (+7)
- T19 – Ryan Fox – 287 (+7)
- T19 – Emiliano Grillo – 287 (+7)
- T19 – Victor Perez – 287 (+7)
- T23 – Patrick Reed – 288 (+8)
- T23 – Collin Morikawa – 288 (+8)
- T23 – Jordan Spieth – 288 (+8)
- T23 – Matt Wallace – 288 (+8)
- T23 – Jason Day – 288 (+8)
- T23 – Sam Stevens – 288 (+8)
- T23 – Thomas Detry – 288 (+8)
- T23 – Chris Gotterup – 288 (+8)
- T23 – Nick Taylor – 288 (+8)
- T23 – Max Greyserman – 288 (+8)
- T33 – Tom Kim – 289 (+9)
- T33 – J.T. Poston – 289 (+9)
- T33 – Aaron Rai – 289 (+9)
- T33 – Keegan Bradley – 289 (+9)
- 37th – Maverick McNealy – 290 (+10)
- T38 – Taylor Pendrith – 291 (+11)
- T38 – Tony Finau – 291 (+11)
- T38 – Matt Fitzpatrick – 291 (+11)
- T38 – Marc Leishman – 291 (+11)
- T42 – Hideki Matsuyama – 292 (+12)
- T42 – Andrew Novak – 292 (+12)
- T42 – Trevor Cone – 292 (+12)
- T42 – Si Woo Kim – 292 (+12)
- T46 – Niklas Norgaard – 293 (+13)
- T46 – Daniel Berger – 293 (+13)
- T46 – Rasmus Højgaard – 293 (+13)
- T46 – Jhonattan Vegas – 293 (+13)
- T50 – Ryan McCormick – 294 (+14)
- T50 – Michael Kim – 294 (+14)
- T50 – Mackenzie Hughes – 294 (+14)
- T50 – Adam Schenk – 294 (+14)
- T50 – Ryan Gerard – 294 (+14)
- T55 – Justin Hastings (a) – 295 (+15)
- T55 – Laurie Canter – 295 (+15)
- T57 – Sungjae Im – 296 (+16)
- T57 – Denny McCarthy – 296 (+16)
- T59 – Harris English – 298 (+18)
- T59 – Brian Harman – 298 (+18)
- T61 – Jordan Smith – 299 (+19)
- T61 – James Nicholas – 299 (+19)
- T61 – Johnny Keefer – 299 (+19)
- T64 – Cam Davis – 302 (+22)
- T64 – Matthieu Pavon – 302 (+22)
- 66th – Philip Barbaree Jr. – 304 (+24)