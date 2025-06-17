Is Rory McIlroy playing the 2025 Travelers Championship?

Rory McIlroy is currently ranked second in the world but his play has dipped in recent tournaments, and he even missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. Despite all of this, supporters are still hoping for his participation in the 2025 Travelers Championship. But is McIlroy even taking part in it?
Well, yes, Rory McIlroy is taking part in the 2025 Travelers Championship. It is one of eight PGA Tour flagship events, with a total payout of $20 million. The tournament will take place from June 19 to 22, held at TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut. The course measures 6,844 yards and has a par of 70.
Rory McIlroy's participation in this event will undoubtedly increase the competition level. It is a special event that will not have a 36-hole cut. Only a few golfers will compete in it, and the world's top ten players are included. Fans will be keeping a close eye on the top 10 golfers, and McIlroy is undoubtedly among them.
McIlroy's last tournament was the 2025 US Open, which was held at Oakmont Country Club. The course challenged many golfers, and the 2025 Masters Champion was no exception. McIlroy also had a disappointing week at Oakmont, and there were doubts that he would even make the cut.
Later in the tournament, Rory McIlroy made the cut, and after four rounds, he had a total score of 7 over par. For this effort, he tied for 19th position in the event.
How does the 2025 Travelers Championship field look? Feat. Rory McIlroy
Only 72 players will be taking part in the 2025 Travelers Championship. Another interesting fact about Rory McIlroy's involvement in this year's event is that he skipped the 2024 edition. He had a disappointing showing at last year's US Open, so he took a hiatus and canceled his participation in the 2024 Travelers Championship.
McIlroy's participation is going to make this year's tournament field a bit more special. Talking about the field, here's a look at it:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Patrick Cantlay
- Bud Cauley
- Luke Clanton
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Ryan Gerard
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Joe Highsmith
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Collin Morikawa
- Alex Noren
- Andrew Novak
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Aaron Rai
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Matti Schmid
- Adam Scott
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Nick Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu