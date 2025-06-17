Is Rory McIlroy playing the 2025 Travelers Championship?

Rory McIlroy is currently ranked second in the world but his play has dipped in recent tournaments, and he even missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. Despite all of this, supporters are still hoping for his participation in the 2025 Travelers Championship. But is McIlroy even taking part in it?

Well, yes, Rory McIlroy is taking part in the 2025 Travelers Championship. It is one of eight PGA Tour flagship events, with a total payout of $20 million. The tournament will take place from June 19 to 22, held at TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut. The course measures 6,844 yards and has a par of 70.

Rory McIlroy's participation in this event will undoubtedly increase the competition level. It is a special event that will not have a 36-hole cut. Only a few golfers will compete in it, and the world's top ten players are included. Fans will be keeping a close eye on the top 10 golfers, and McIlroy is undoubtedly among them.

McIlroy's last tournament was the 2025 US Open, which was held at Oakmont Country Club. The course challenged many golfers, and the 2025 Masters Champion was no exception. McIlroy also had a disappointing week at Oakmont, and there were doubts that he would even make the cut.

Later in the tournament, Rory McIlroy made the cut, and after four rounds, he had a total score of 7 over par. For this effort, he tied for 19th position in the event.

How does the 2025 Travelers Championship field look? Feat. Rory McIlroy

PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Only 72 players will be taking part in the 2025 Travelers Championship. Another interesting fact about Rory McIlroy's involvement in this year's event is that he skipped the 2024 edition. He had a disappointing showing at last year's US Open, so he took a hiatus and canceled his participation in the 2024 Travelers Championship.

McIlroy's participation is going to make this year's tournament field a bit more special. Talking about the field, here's a look at it:

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Jacob Bridgeman

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Patrick Cantlay

Bud Cauley

Luke Clanton

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Ryan Gerard

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Joe Highsmith

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Collin Morikawa

Alex Noren

Andrew Novak

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Aaron Rai

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Matti Schmid

Adam Scott

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

