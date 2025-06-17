Is J.J. Spaun playing the Travelers Championship 2025? US Open champ’s schedule explored

J.J. Spaun won the 2025 US Open by beating a stacked field at Oakmont last weekend. The 34-year-old late bloomer made a massive 64-footer putt in the final hole on Sunday to clinch his maiden major championship title. Interestingly, the two-time PGA Tour winner is wasting no time in celebration and is all set to take on the Travelers Championship 2025 field this weekend.
For the unversed, Travelers Championship, a PGA Tour Signature Event that follows the US Open on the calendar, is set to tee off on Thursday, June 19, at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Spaun will join the likes of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, No.2 Rory McIlroy, and No.3 Xander Schauffele as one of the 45 top-50 World Golf Ranked players in the contest.
The latest major champ, who jumped 17 Official World Golf Ranking spots to sit eighth on Monday, will be eyeing the winner’s paycheck from the competition’s $20 million purse.
It is pertinent to note that Spaun has had a mixed season so far. The PGA Tour star started off the season on a high with a T3 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii. However, he failed to make the top 10 in the next five events. He then managed an impressive T2 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, sharing the position with Jacob Bridgeman as Joe Highsmith clinched victory.
Spaun went on to finish solo second at THE PLAYERS Championship after a solid playoff round with Rory McIlroy, which saw the latter clinch victory. While the Northern Irishman carried on the form and won the Masters, the former failed to replicate it and settled for 50th place at Augusta. Notably, he entered the US Open on the back of a missed cut at The Memorial Tournament. However, he found his form and came out on top.
Listed below is J.J. Spaun’s season so far with earnings:
- Sony Open in Hawaii – T3 – $513,300
- The American Express – T29 – $57,640
- Farmers Insurance Open – T15 – $132,732
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T33 – $99,000
- WM Phoenix Open – Withdrawn
- The Genesis Invitational – T34 – $109,000
- Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T2 – $818,800
- Arnold Palmer Invitational – T31 – $126,000
- THE PLAYERS Championship – 2 – $2,725,000
- Texas Children’s Houston Open – Missed Cut
- Masters Tournament – 50 – $52,920
- RBC Heritage – T42 – $64,143
- Truist Championship – T17 – $270,500
- PGA Championship – T37 – $75,423
- Charles Schwab Challenge – T6 – $299,725
- The Memorial Tournament – Missed Cut
- U.S. Open – 1 – $4,300,000
Can J.J. Spaun win the Travelers Championship 2025?
Scottie Scheffler is likely to defend his Travelers Championship title this weekend. According to SportsLine, the reigning PGA Championship enters the Cromwell contest with 28-1 odds. Big names like Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg, and Justin Thomas follow with big odds. Needless to say, J.J. Spaun is expected to carry his major-winning form to TPC River Highlands.
The US Open champion enters the Signature Event with 500-1 odds as a long shot favorite. He shares the position with Canadian Taylor Pendrith. Interestingly, beat the likes of Russell Henley, Cameron Young, and Ben Griffin in the odds list by a slight margin. It’ll be interesting to see if the ace golfer manages to pull off another surprise this weekend.
Listed below are the top odds for the Travelers Championship (as per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +280
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Xander Schauffele +1200
- Collin Morikawa +2000
- Ludvig Aberg +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Patrick Cantlay +2200
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Corey Conners +4000
- Sepp Straka +4000
- Sam Burns +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4000
- Shane Lowry +4500
- Robert MacIntyre +4500
- Keegan Bradley +4500
- Taylor Pendrith +5000
- J.J. Spaun +5000
- Russell Henley +5500
- Cameron Young +5500
- Ben Griffin +5500
- Jordan Spieth +6000
- Min Woo Lee +6000
- Hideki Matsuyama +6000
- Sungjae Im +6000
- Adam Scott +6000
- Luke Clanton +6500
- Tony Finau +6500
- Maverick McNealy +7000
- Harris English +7000
- Si Woo Kim +7000
More details on the PGA Tour Signature Event will be updated as the contest progresses.