Is J.J. Spaun playing the Travelers Championship 2025? US Open champ’s schedule explored

J.J. Spaun won the 2025 US Open by beating a stacked field at Oakmont last weekend. The 34-year-old late bloomer made a massive 64-footer putt in the final hole on Sunday to clinch his maiden major championship title. Interestingly, the two-time PGA Tour winner is wasting no time in celebration and is all set to take on the Travelers Championship 2025 field this weekend.

For the unversed, Travelers Championship, a PGA Tour Signature Event that follows the US Open on the calendar, is set to tee off on Thursday, June 19, at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Spaun will join the likes of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, No.2 Rory McIlroy, and No.3 Xander Schauffele as one of the 45 top-50 World Golf Ranked players in the contest.

The latest major champ, who jumped 17 Official World Golf Ranking spots to sit eighth on Monday, will be eyeing the winner’s paycheck from the competition’s $20 million purse.

It is pertinent to note that Spaun has had a mixed season so far. The PGA Tour star started off the season on a high with a T3 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii. However, he failed to make the top 10 in the next five events. He then managed an impressive T2 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, sharing the position with Jacob Bridgeman as Joe Highsmith clinched victory.

Spaun went on to finish solo second at THE PLAYERS Championship after a solid playoff round with Rory McIlroy, which saw the latter clinch victory. While the Northern Irishman carried on the form and won the Masters, the former failed to replicate it and settled for 50th place at Augusta. Notably, he entered the US Open on the back of a missed cut at The Memorial Tournament. However, he found his form and came out on top.

Listed below is J.J. Spaun’s season so far with earnings:

Sony Open in Hawaii – T3 – $513,300

The American Express – T29 – $57,640

Farmers Insurance Open – T15 – $132,732

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T33 – $99,000

WM Phoenix Open – Withdrawn

The Genesis Invitational – T34 – $109,000

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T2 – $818,800

Arnold Palmer Invitational – T31 – $126,000

THE PLAYERS Championship – 2 – $2,725,000

Texas Children’s Houston Open – Missed Cut

Masters Tournament – 50 – $52,920

RBC Heritage – T42 – $64,143

Truist Championship – T17 – $270,500

PGA Championship – T37 – $75,423

Charles Schwab Challenge – T6 – $299,725

The Memorial Tournament – Missed Cut

U.S. Open – 1 – $4,300,000

Can J.J. Spaun win the Travelers Championship 2025?

Scottie Scheffler is likely to defend his Travelers Championship title this weekend. According to SportsLine, the reigning PGA Championship enters the Cromwell contest with 28-1 odds. Big names like Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg, and Justin Thomas follow with big odds. Needless to say, J.J. Spaun is expected to carry his major-winning form to TPC River Highlands.

The US Open champion enters the Signature Event with 500-1 odds as a long shot favorite. He shares the position with Canadian Taylor Pendrith. Interestingly, beat the likes of Russell Henley, Cameron Young, and Ben Griffin in the odds list by a slight margin. It’ll be interesting to see if the ace golfer manages to pull off another surprise this weekend.

Listed below are the top odds for the Travelers Championship (as per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +280

Rory McIlroy +1100

Xander Schauffele +1200

Collin Morikawa +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Viktor Hovland +3500

Corey Conners +4000

Sepp Straka +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Taylor Pendrith +5000

J.J. Spaun +5000

Russell Henley +5500

Cameron Young +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Min Woo Lee +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

Adam Scott +6000

Luke Clanton +6500

Tony Finau +6500

Maverick McNealy +7000

Harris English +7000

Si Woo Kim +7000

More details on the PGA Tour Signature Event will be updated as the contest progresses.

