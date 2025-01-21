"Injuries have been ruthless so far"; "LIV" - Fans divided as Xander Schauffele gives fresh injury update

Xander Schauffele has been struggling with a rib injury and is not playing at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open this week. The American golfer last played at The Sentry.

Golf journalist Todd Lewis recently reported that World No. 2 Schauffele is dealing with a rib injury. Lewis clarified that the injury is related to the skeleton, not soft tissues.

Nuclr Golf shared the injury update of the two-time Major winner on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"JUST IN: Xander Schauffele not currently taking full swings and is dealing with a rib injury after playing through the injury at The Sentry; status for the AT&T remains uncertain, per @ToddLewisGC."

Fans jumped to the comment section and shared their disappointment with the number of injuries golfers have been struggling with in recent times. Aside from Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler also has been recovering from a hand injury.

"Injuries have been ruthless so far. First Scottie, now Xander," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans speculated he is going to LIV Golf.

"Liv!!!!!," a fan said.

"In other words, he’s going to Liv Golf," another fan wrote.

"Wait I thought this was all because he was going to LIV? Oh wait, nevermind…that’s just coming from those LIV leg humpers," another fan said.

Others expressed concern over the injuries of the players.

"Players need to disclose injuries or face fines. As far as I know this wasn;t a known issue with Xman," one more fan said.

"Possible small fracture on rib 7 or so. Way more common than people think but goes undiagnosed as mistaken for intercostal strain. Can swing but can get uncomfortable. Takes ~6 weeks to heal," another fan commented.

Is Xander Schauffele playing this week at TGL?

Xander Schauffele competed at The Sentry to start the 2025 PGA Tour season. Following that, he played in the season-opening TGL event on January 7. However, following that, he has been on a break and is also not expected to play this week in the TGL.

On January 22, New York Golf Club will play against Atlanta Drive Golf Club. The team has four players; however, only three of them play in a match, and so, Schauffele will be missing out this week.

For the New York Golf Club, Cameron Young will be playing alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Rickie Fowler, while Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, and Justin Thomas will be making their TGL debuts for Atlanta Drive Golf Club.

In his last PGA Tour outing, The Sentry, Xander Schauffele had a decent performance. He started the campaign with a rough round of 72 before playing another round of 70. He played the next two rounds of 66 and 67 and tied for 30th place on the leaderboard.

