Injury-concerned Rory McIlroy makes worrying admission on his game ahead of The Masters 2025

Rory McIlroy has admitted that his game is still not at 100% ahead of the 2025 Masters. He also revealed that his right elbow was bothering him and that he would undergo treatment to get fit for the first major of the year.

On Sunday, March 30, McIlroy carded a 6-under 64 to tie for fifth at the Texas Children's Houston Open. He picked up six birdies and an eagle against two bogeys, finishing five shots behind winner Min Woo Lee.

During the post-round interview, the Northern Irishman gave an honest assessment of his game with the 2025 Masters in sight.

"Still feel like I've got some stuff to work on," he said. "Still don't think like my game is absolutely 100 percent under the control I would want, but it's nice to have a week to work on some things. I've got my coach, Michael Bannon, coming in tomorrow, so we'll be working at home and making sure game feels good going into the Masters."

"This week, going forward, it's just about feeling as comfortable as I can be with the things I've been working on, which is sort of iron play, wedges. Obviously short game's really, really important around Augusta as well. You know, work on those things over the next few days and hopefully I'm feeling good going in there," he added.

The 35-year-old Northern Irishman is one of the favorites to win the first major of the season. For the uninitiated, he has yet to win a Green Jacket in his career, which remains the only major title he needs to complete the career Grand Slam.

Rory McIlroy voices injury concerns ahead of the Masters 2025

While speaking to NBC Sports, Rory McIlroy revealed that he had slight discomfort in his right elbow.

"My right elbow has been bothering me a little bit, so maybe just get some treatment on that and make sure that's OK going into Augusta."

He added that he and his coach, Michael Bannon, would be working to fix the issue within a week.

Earlier, McIlroy claimed his third top 5 finish in his past five starts this season. So far, he has already bagged wins at the Players and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Min Woo Lee also claimed his first title on the PGA Tour in his second season on the circuit.

The purse for the Memorial Park event was $9,500,000. Min Woo Lee claimed $1,710,000 as the winner's share, while Rory McIlroy took home $337,844 for his T5 finish.

