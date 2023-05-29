Injury forces Thomas Pieters and Matthew Wolff to withdraw from LIV Golf DC Round 3, Phil Mickelson and Abraham Ancer to play as a team

The LIV Golf DC has some pretty bad news up in the air as RangeGoats GC's Thomas Pieters withdrew due to injury and is replaced by Wade Ormsby before round 3.

On the other hand, Matthew Wolff also withdrew, forcing Smash GC to compete with just three players.

Another update suggested that Phil Mickelson and Abraham Ancer will play as a twosome team for Hy Flyers GC.

The updates were released by LIV Golf Comms on their Twitter handle:

"Rd 3 updates #LIVGolf DC: Pieters WDs (injury). Replaced by reserve Ormsby on RangeGoats GC. Wolff WDs (injury). The week’s 3 reserve players are all competing, so Smash GC will compete with 3 players, with all three scores counting. Mickelson & Ancer will play as a twosome."

LIV Golf DC: Leaderboard

The individual leaderboard is led by Harold Varner III since round 1. He is followed by Branden Grace.

Here is the Individual leaderboard of the tournament:

1- Harold Varner III

2 - Branden Grace

3 - Mito Pereira

T4- Sebastian Munoz

T4 - Henrik Stenson

T6 - Louis Oosthuizen

T6 - Kevin Na

T6 - Andy Ogletree

T9 - Bryson DeChambeau

T9 - Cameron Tringale

T9 - Cameron Smith

T12 - David Puig

T12 - Carlos Ortiz

T12 - Brooks Koepka

T15 - Peter Uihlein

T15 - Dean Burmester

T15 - Talor Gooch

T18 - Graeme McDowell

T18 - Eugenio Chacarra

T18 -Laurie Canter

T18 -Pat Perez

T18 - Scott Vincent

T23 - Matt Jones

T23 - Richard Bland

T23 - Dustin Johnson

T23 - Brendan Steele

T23 - Martin Kaymer

T23 - Ian Poulter

T29 - Charl Schwartzel

T29 - Anirban Lahiri

T31 - Joaquin Niemann

T31 - Sergio Garcia

T31 - Charles Howell III

T31 - Bernd Wiesberger

T35 - Marc Leishman

T35 - Danny Lee

T35 - Lee Westwood

T35 - James Piot

T35 - Patrick Reed

40 -Bubba Watson

41 - Jediah Morgan

T42 - Chase Koepka

T42 - Abraham Ancer

44 - Phil Mickelson

45 - Sihwan Kim

Jason Kokrak (WD)

Thomas Pieters (WD)

Matthew Wolff (WD)

On the other hand, the team leaderboard is led by Torque GC and they are followed by Stinger GC.

Here is the team leaderboard of the tournament:

1 - Torque GC

2 - Stinger GC

3 - RangeGoats GC

4 - Crushers GC

5 - Majesticks GC

6 - 4 Ace GC

7 - Cleeks GC

8 - Iron Heads GC

9 - Fireballs GC

10 - Hy Flyers HC

11 - Ripper GC

12 - Smash GC

When and where is the next LIV Golf event?

The Saudi-backed league is set to move to Spain next month with its 12 teams and 48 players. The tournament will be held at Real Club Valderrama from June 30 and will end on July 2.

The tournament will be called LIV Golf Invitational Valderrama. It will have a similar prize pool of $25 million, with the individual winner taking $4 million and the team winning $3 million paychecks.

The upcoming 2023 US Open could be the reason behind the one-month halt in the league's schedule.

