Injury forces Thomas Pieters and Matthew Wolff to withdraw from LIV Golf DC Round 3, Phil Mickelson and Abraham Ancer to play as a team

The LIV Golf DC has some pretty bad news up in the air as RangeGoats GC's Thomas Pieters withdrew due to injury and is replaced by Wade Ormsby before round 3.
On the other hand, Matthew Wolff also withdrew, forcing Smash GC to compete with just three players.
Another update suggested that Phil Mickelson and Abraham Ancer will play as a twosome team for Hy Flyers GC.
The updates were released by LIV Golf Comms on their Twitter handle:
"Rd 3 updates #LIVGolf DC: Pieters WDs (injury). Replaced by reserve Ormsby on RangeGoats GC. Wolff WDs (injury). The week’s 3 reserve players are all competing, so Smash GC will compete with 3 players, with all three scores counting. Mickelson & Ancer will play as a twosome."
LIV Golf DC: Leaderboard
The individual leaderboard is led by Harold Varner III since round 1. He is followed by Branden Grace.
Here is the Individual leaderboard of the tournament:
- 1- Harold Varner III
- 2 - Branden Grace
- 3 - Mito Pereira
- T4- Sebastian Munoz
- T4 - Henrik Stenson
- T6 - Louis Oosthuizen
- T6 - Kevin Na
- T6 - Andy Ogletree
- T9 - Bryson DeChambeau
- T9 - Cameron Tringale
- T9 - Cameron Smith
- T12 - David Puig
- T12 - Carlos Ortiz
- T12 - Brooks Koepka
- T15 - Peter Uihlein
- T15 - Dean Burmester
- T15 - Talor Gooch
- T18 - Graeme McDowell
- T18 - Eugenio Chacarra
- T18 -Laurie Canter
- T18 -Pat Perez
- T18 - Scott Vincent
- T23 - Matt Jones
- T23 - Richard Bland
- T23 - Dustin Johnson
- T23 - Brendan Steele
- T23 - Martin Kaymer
- T23 - Ian Poulter
- T29 - Charl Schwartzel
- T29 - Anirban Lahiri
- T31 - Joaquin Niemann
- T31 - Sergio Garcia
- T31 - Charles Howell III
- T31 - Bernd Wiesberger
- T35 - Marc Leishman
- T35 - Danny Lee
- T35 - Lee Westwood
- T35 - James Piot
- T35 - Patrick Reed
- 40 -Bubba Watson
- 41 - Jediah Morgan
- T42 - Chase Koepka
- T42 - Abraham Ancer
- 44 - Phil Mickelson
- 45 - Sihwan Kim
- Jason Kokrak (WD)
- Thomas Pieters (WD)
- Matthew Wolff (WD)
On the other hand, the team leaderboard is led by Torque GC and they are followed by Stinger GC.
Here is the team leaderboard of the tournament:
- 1 - Torque GC
- 2 - Stinger GC
- 3 - RangeGoats GC
- 4 - Crushers GC
- 5 - Majesticks GC
- 6 - 4 Ace GC
- 7 - Cleeks GC
- 8 - Iron Heads GC
- 9 - Fireballs GC
- 10 - Hy Flyers HC
- 11 - Ripper GC
- 12 - Smash GC
When and where is the next LIV Golf event?
The Saudi-backed league is set to move to Spain next month with its 12 teams and 48 players. The tournament will be held at Real Club Valderrama from June 30 and will end on July 2.
The tournament will be called LIV Golf Invitational Valderrama. It will have a similar prize pool of $25 million, with the individual winner taking $4 million and the team winning $3 million paychecks.
The upcoming 2023 US Open could be the reason behind the one-month halt in the league's schedule.