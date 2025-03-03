Inside millionaire Rory McIlroy’s new luxurious $17,000,000 Florida mansion 

Rory McIlroy's move from Northern Ireland to Florida was more of a lifestyle upgrade. The four-time major champion lives in a $17.5 million mansion in Jupiter, formerly owned by Ernie Els. It's a luxury house packed with high-end features.

As per Mirror, the 13,000-square-foot estate, with nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, sits upon 2.4 acres of land. A private home theater, a recording studio, and a game room give the house a 5-star-like vibe. A fully loaded gym and the outdoor tennis court are perfect for cross-training. The mansion also features an infinity pool, a spa, and an outdoor kitchen.

Moreover, McIlroy purchased this property in 201 for $11 million. It comes with a spacious six-car garage. Towering palm trees frame the mansion, which is just 90 minutes north of Miami. McIlroy resides there with his wife, Erica Stoll, and their daughter, Poppy.

However, unlike his old home in the Northern Ireland mansion, this one doesn't have a personal driving range or putting green. However, that can't be an issue living in Jupiter, with some of the best golf courses in the world right around the corner. The golf clubs include the Beaks Club, Medalist Golf Club, Jupiter Hills Club, Dye Preserve, Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, and many more. Interestingly, his neighbours are elite golf players like Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, and Brooks Koepka.

Additionally, McIlroy's previous Moneyreagh home was a $2 million estate. It had 14 acres, a private practice facility, and a football pitch. Later, he sold this property to TV presenter Gary McCausland. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy recently opened about work-life balance.

Rory McIlroy opens up on life's balancing act and admiration for Shane Lowry in Full Swing Season 3

Netflix's Full Swing Season 3 has drawn major attention with PGA Tour players' behind-the-scenes statements and reactions. Rory McIlroy is surrounded by the buzz, especially after his perspective on life and work in the documentary.

The 35-year-old had a successful 2024 season, securing victory at the Zurich Classic with Shane Lowry. Moreover, he acknowledged struggling with it at times but praised Lowry for setting an example.

“Sometimes I’ve struggled with the balance of trying to be the best golfer, trying to be the best husband or the best dad or the best … and sometimes I get overwhelmed and it can get a bit too much for me. And then, you know, I see how Shane does it with with a lot of ease, and sometimes you have to focus on one or the other. And you know, he’s really good at that, and I see him as like a good role model for me in some ways.

I can learn a lot from him and how he handles everything in his life.”

Additionally, Rory McIlroy has decided to cut his tournament count from 27 to around 22 for the 2025 season. However, he'll compete at the Arnold Palmer Invitational from March 6 to 9, the Players Championship from March 13 to 16, the Masters from April 10 to 13, the Zurich Classic from April 24 to 27, and the RBC Canadian Open from June 5 to 8.

