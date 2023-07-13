List of all celebrities participating in Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament 2023 ft. Stephen Curry, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and more

The Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament, also known as the American Century Championship, is an annual golf event held at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort Golf Course in State Line, Nevada.
Its great attraction is that the field of the Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament is made up of celebrities, mostly from outside professional golf. Invited are renowned athletes from other sports, artists and personalities from all over.
The field of the Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament's 2023 edition is made up of 93 players who will be competing for the prize of $600,000.
Basketball athletes such as Stephen Curry (with one of the best handicaps of the event) and his brother Seth, as well as the historic Charles Barkley, stand out. Football stars such as Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers will also be present next to former baseball players Jon Lester and CC Sabathia.
From the art world, Chace Crawford (The Boys), Alfonso Ribeiro (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond) and Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) will be playing at the Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament.
Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk, hosts of the popular "The Pat McAfee Show," will also be playing this weekend.
Special mention goes to Annika Sörenstam who will also play at the Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament. The LPGA Tour superstar won more than 70 tournaments, including 10 majors.
Sörenstam has been retired from professional golf since 2008, but it is worth mentioning that she remains active. Just a few days ago, she even played the 2023 US Women's Open.
The Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament full field
Below is the full field of The Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament:
- MIKE GOLIC
- RAY ROMANO
- MIKE VRABEL
- ROBBIE GOULD
- JIM MCMAHON
- JOE THEISMANN
- DWIGHT FREENEY
- EMMITT SMITH
- DEMARCUS WARE
- JEROME BETTIS
- TIM BROWN
- MARSHALL FAULK
- DON CHEADLE
- MICHAEL PEÑA
- ALFONSO RIBEIRO
- JON LESTER
- CC SABATHIA
- DAVID WELLS
- RAY ALLEN
- ZACH LAVINE
- KYLE LOWRY
- RYAN FITZPATRICK
- ADAM THIELEN
- ANDREW WHITWORTH
- DAVID CARR
- DEREK CARR
- BAKER MAYFIELD
- REGGIE BUSH
- VINCE CARTER
- DEXTER FOWLER
- CHACE CRAWFORD
- COLIN JOST
- MILES TELLER
- ALEX KILLORN
- HALLY LEADBETTER
- TJ OSHIE
- RONDE BARBER
- PATRICK PETERSON
- CHARLES WOODSON
- KYLE RUDOLPH
- ALEX SMITH
- BRIAN URLACHER
- DAVANTE ADAMS
- LARRY FITZGERALD
- JERRY RICE
- BRET BAIER
- JOHN O'HURLEY
- JASON SCHEFF
- MARDY FISH
- JAKE OWEN
- ANNIKA SORENSTAM
- MARCUS ALLEN
- JOE BUCK
- ROGER CLEMENS
- DELL CURRY
- SETH CURRY
- STEPHEN CURRY
- JOE MAUER
- SHANE VICTORINO
- JAYSON WERTH
- AJ HAWK
- PAT MCAFEE
- AARON RODGERS
- DEREK LOWE
- KEVIN MILLAR
- TIM WAKEFIELD
- CANELO
- TRAVIS KELCE
- PATRICK MAHOMES II
- DOUG PEDERSON
- HARRISON SMITH
- STEVE YOUNG
- JOSH ALLEN
- JOHN ELWAY
- TONY ROMO
- JAY DEMARCUS
- DYLAN DREYER
- DAN QUAYLE
- MARK MULDER
- JOE PAVELSKI
- JOHN SMOLTZ
- JAY BILAS
- ROB RIGGLE
- KATHRYN TAPPEN
- VINNY DEL NEGRO
- MIKE MODANO
- JACK WAGNER
- NATE BARGATZE
- BRIAN BAUMGARTNER
- LARRY THE CABLE GUY
- CHARLES BARKLEY
- ANDRE IGUODALA
- THE MIZ