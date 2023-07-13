List of all celebrities participating in Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament 2023 ft. Stephen Curry, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and more

The Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament, also known as the American Century Championship, is an annual golf event held at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort Golf Course in State Line, Nevada.

Its great attraction is that the field of the Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament is made up of celebrities, mostly from outside professional golf. Invited are renowned athletes from other sports, artists and personalities from all over.

American Century Championship @ACChampionship It's a party here in the media room with #ACCGolf contenders and including returning champ Tony Romo, 2021 winner Vinny Del Negro, NHL All-Star Joe Pavelski, and world golf hall of famer Annika twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… It's a party here in the media room with #ACCGolf contenders and including returning champ Tony Romo, 2021 winner Vinny Del Negro, NHL All-Star Joe Pavelski, and world golf hall of famer Annika twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

The field of the Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament's 2023 edition is made up of 93 players who will be competing for the prize of $600,000.

Basketball athletes such as Stephen Curry (with one of the best handicaps of the event) and his brother Seth, as well as the historic Charles Barkley, stand out. Football stars such as Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers will also be present next to former baseball players Jon Lester and CC Sabathia.

From the art world, Chace Crawford (The Boys), Alfonso Ribeiro (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond) and Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) will be playing at the Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament.

Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk, hosts of the popular "The Pat McAfee Show," will also be playing this weekend.

Special mention goes to Annika Sörenstam who will also play at the Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament. The LPGA Tour superstar won more than 70 tournaments, including 10 majors.

Sörenstam has been retired from professional golf since 2008, but it is worth mentioning that she remains active. Just a few days ago, she even played the 2023 US Women's Open.

Annika Sörenstam will be teeing off at the 2023 American Century Championship (Image via Getty)

The Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament full field

Below is the full field of The Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament:

MIKE GOLIC

RAY ROMANO

MIKE VRABEL

ROBBIE GOULD

JIM MCMAHON

JOE THEISMANN

DWIGHT FREENEY

EMMITT SMITH

DEMARCUS WARE

JEROME BETTIS

TIM BROWN

MARSHALL FAULK

DON CHEADLE

MICHAEL PEÑA

ALFONSO RIBEIRO

JON LESTER

CC SABATHIA

DAVID WELLS

RAY ALLEN

ZACH LAVINE

KYLE LOWRY

RYAN FITZPATRICK

ADAM THIELEN

ANDREW WHITWORTH

DAVID CARR

DEREK CARR

BAKER MAYFIELD

REGGIE BUSH

VINCE CARTER

DEXTER FOWLER

CHACE CRAWFORD

COLIN JOST

MILES TELLER

ALEX KILLORN

HALLY LEADBETTER

TJ OSHIE

RONDE BARBER

PATRICK PETERSON

CHARLES WOODSON

KYLE RUDOLPH

ALEX SMITH

BRIAN URLACHER

DAVANTE ADAMS

LARRY FITZGERALD

JERRY RICE

BRET BAIER

JOHN O'HURLEY

JASON SCHEFF

MARDY FISH

JAKE OWEN

ANNIKA SORENSTAM

MARCUS ALLEN

JOE BUCK

ROGER CLEMENS

DELL CURRY

SETH CURRY

STEPHEN CURRY

JOE MAUER

SHANE VICTORINO

JAYSON WERTH

AJ HAWK

PAT MCAFEE

AARON RODGERS

DEREK LOWE

KEVIN MILLAR

TIM WAKEFIELD

CANELO

TRAVIS KELCE

PATRICK MAHOMES II

DOUG PEDERSON

HARRISON SMITH

STEVE YOUNG

JOSH ALLEN

JOHN ELWAY

TONY ROMO

JAY DEMARCUS

DYLAN DREYER

DAN QUAYLE

MARK MULDER

JOE PAVELSKI

JOHN SMOLTZ

JAY BILAS

ROB RIGGLE

KATHRYN TAPPEN

VINNY DEL NEGRO

MIKE MODANO

JACK WAGNER

NATE BARGATZE

BRIAN BAUMGARTNER

LARRY THE CABLE GUY

CHARLES BARKLEY

ANDRE IGUODALA

THE MIZ

