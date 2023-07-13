Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf tournament 2023: Schedule, date, time, how to watch, celebrities, tickets, and more

The Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament is scheduled to be held from July 14 to 16 at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada. The tournament is all set to feature 80 celebrities from all over the world and from the sports, business, and entertainment fields.

The Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament features a prize purse of $600,000, with the winner taking away $125,000. The tournament will air on NBC as well as Peacock. Following are the timings of the broadcast for the tournament:

Friday, Round 1: 4-6 p.m. ET/1-3 p.m. PT on Peacock

Saturday, Round 2: 2:30-6 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, Round 3: 2:30-6 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock

The Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament creates a fun and relaxed environment for players to play and for fans to watch their favorite celebrities take a shot at golf. From Patrick Mahomes to Larry the Cable Guy, the field of celebrities is vast and appreciable.

The Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament will be a 54-hole modified Stableford format. Unlike standard stroke play, the players here will be awarded points based on each individual hole. The goal of the Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament will be to score as many points as possible.

If the player scores a double eagle, they will be awarded 10 points, while if they score a double bogey or worse, they will be awarded -2 points. Following is the point allocation for the Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament:

10 points: Double eagle

Double eagle 8 points: Hole-in-one

Hole-in-one 6 points: Eagle

Eagle 3 points: Birdie

Birdie 1 point: Par

Par 0 points: Bogey

Bogey -2 points: Double bogey or worse

Full field for the 2023 Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament

Following is the full field for the Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament.

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver

Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Fame running back

Ray Allen, NBA Hall of Fame guard

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback

Canelo, world champion boxer

Bret Baier, Fox News anchor

Ronde Barber, NFL Hall of Fame cornerback

Nate Bargatze, standup comedian

Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Fame forward

Brian Baumgartner, actor

Jerome Bettis, NFL Hall of Fame running back

Jay Bilas, ESPN college basketball analyst

Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver

Joe Buck, ESPN announcer

Reggie Bush, ex-NFL running back

David Carr, ex-NFL quarterback

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints quarterback

Vince Carter, ex-NBA forward

Don Cheadle, actor

Roger Clemens, ex-MLB pitcher

Chace Crawford, actor

Dell Curry, ex-NBA guard

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors guard

Seth Curry, Dallas Mavericks guard

Vinny Del Negro, ex-NBA player and coach

Jay DeMarcus, singer/musician

Dylan Dreyer, NBC News meteorologist

John Elway, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback

Marshall Faulk, NFL Hall of Fame running back

Mardy Fish, ex-tennis player

Larry Fitzgerald, ex-NFL wide receiver

Ryan Fitzpatrick, ex-NFL quarterback

Dexter Fowler, ex-MLB outfielder

Dwight Freeney, ex-NFL defensive end

Mike Golic, ex-NFL player

Robbie Gould, NFL kicker

A.J. Hawk, ex-NFL linebacker

Andre Iguodala: NBA forward

Colin Jost, SNL cast member and writer

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs tight end

Alex Killorn, Anaheim Ducks forward

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls guard

Hally Leadbetter, golf host and content creator

Jon Lester, ex-MLB pitcher

Derek Lowe, Ex-MLB pitcher

Kyle Lowry, Miami Heat guard

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback

Joe Mauer, ex-MLB catcher

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback

Pat McAfee, ex-NFL punter

Jim McMahon, ex-NFL quarterback

Kevin Millar, ex-MLB first baseman

The Miz, WWE superstar

Mike Modano, NHL Hall of Fame center

Mark Mulder, ex-MLB pitcher

John O'Hurley, actor

T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals winger

Jake Owen, country music artist

Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars center

Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach

Michael Pena, actor

Patrick Peterson, Pittsburgh Steelers CB

Dan Quayle, former U.S. Vice President

Alfonso Ribeiro, actor

Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver

Rob Riggle, actor/comedian

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets quarterback

Ray Romano, actor/comedian

Tony Romo, ex-NFL quarterback

Kyle Rudolph, NFL tight end

CC Sabathia, ex-MLB pitcher

Jason Scheff, singer and bassist

Alex Smith, ex-NFL quarterback

Emmitt Smith, NFL Hall of Fame running back

Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings safety

John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Fame pitcher

Annika Sörenstam, golfer

Kathryn Tappen, NBC Sports broadcaster

Miles Teller, actor

Larry the Cable Guy, actor/comedian

Joe Theismann, ex-NFL quarterback

Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers wide receiver

Brian Urlacher, NFL Hall of Fame linebacker

Shane Victorino, ex-MLB outfielder

Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans head coach

Jack Wagner, actor

Tim Wakefield, ex-MLB pitcher

DeMarcus Ware, NFL Hall of Fame defensive end

David Wells, ex-MLB pitcher

Jayson Werth, ex-MLB outfielder

Andrew Whitworth, ex-NFL offensive tackle

Charles Woodson, NFL Hall of Fame cornerback

Steve Young, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback

