Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf tournament 2023: Schedule, date, time, how to watch, celebrities, tickets, and more

The Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament is scheduled to be held from July 14 to 16 at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada. The tournament is all set to feature 80 celebrities from all over the world and from the sports, business, and entertainment fields.
The Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament features a prize purse of $600,000, with the winner taking away $125,000. The tournament will air on NBC as well as Peacock. Following are the timings of the broadcast for the tournament:
- Friday, Round 1: 4-6 p.m. ET/1-3 p.m. PT on Peacock
- Saturday, Round 2: 2:30-6 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock
- Sunday, Round 3: 2:30-6 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock
The Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament creates a fun and relaxed environment for players to play and for fans to watch their favorite celebrities take a shot at golf. From Patrick Mahomes to Larry the Cable Guy, the field of celebrities is vast and appreciable.
The Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament will be a 54-hole modified Stableford format. Unlike standard stroke play, the players here will be awarded points based on each individual hole. The goal of the Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament will be to score as many points as possible.
If the player scores a double eagle, they will be awarded 10 points, while if they score a double bogey or worse, they will be awarded -2 points. Following is the point allocation for the Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament:
- 10 points: Double eagle
- 8 points: Hole-in-one
- 6 points: Eagle
- 3 points: Birdie
- 1 point: Par
- 0 points: Bogey
- -2 points: Double bogey or worse
Full field for the 2023 Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament
Following is the full field for the Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament.
- Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver
- Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Fame running back
- Ray Allen, NBA Hall of Fame guard
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback
- Canelo, world champion boxer
- Bret Baier, Fox News anchor
- Ronde Barber, NFL Hall of Fame cornerback
- Nate Bargatze, standup comedian
- Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Fame forward
- Brian Baumgartner, actor
- Jerome Bettis, NFL Hall of Fame running back
- Jay Bilas, ESPN college basketball analyst
- Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver
- Joe Buck, ESPN announcer
- Reggie Bush, ex-NFL running back
- David Carr, ex-NFL quarterback
- Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints quarterback
- Vince Carter, ex-NBA forward
- Don Cheadle, actor
- Roger Clemens, ex-MLB pitcher
- Chace Crawford, actor
- Dell Curry, ex-NBA guard
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors guard
- Seth Curry, Dallas Mavericks guard
- Vinny Del Negro, ex-NBA player and coach
- Jay DeMarcus, singer/musician
- Dylan Dreyer, NBC News meteorologist
- John Elway, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback
- Marshall Faulk, NFL Hall of Fame running back
- Mardy Fish, ex-tennis player
- Larry Fitzgerald, ex-NFL wide receiver
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, ex-NFL quarterback
- Dexter Fowler, ex-MLB outfielder
- Dwight Freeney, ex-NFL defensive end
- Mike Golic, ex-NFL player
- Robbie Gould, NFL kicker
- A.J. Hawk, ex-NFL linebacker
- Andre Iguodala: NBA forward
- Colin Jost, SNL cast member and writer
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs tight end
- Alex Killorn, Anaheim Ducks forward
- Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls guard
- Hally Leadbetter, golf host and content creator
- Jon Lester, ex-MLB pitcher
- Derek Lowe, Ex-MLB pitcher
- Kyle Lowry, Miami Heat guard
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback
- Joe Mauer, ex-MLB catcher
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback
- Pat McAfee, ex-NFL punter
- Jim McMahon, ex-NFL quarterback
- Kevin Millar, ex-MLB first baseman
- The Miz, WWE superstar
- Mike Modano, NHL Hall of Fame center
- Mark Mulder, ex-MLB pitcher
- John O'Hurley, actor
- T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals winger
- Jake Owen, country music artist
- Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars center
- Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach
- Michael Pena, actor
- Patrick Peterson, Pittsburgh Steelers CB
- Dan Quayle, former U.S. Vice President
- Alfonso Ribeiro, actor
- Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver
- Rob Riggle, actor/comedian
- Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets quarterback
- Ray Romano, actor/comedian
- Tony Romo, ex-NFL quarterback
- Kyle Rudolph, NFL tight end
- CC Sabathia, ex-MLB pitcher
- Jason Scheff, singer and bassist
- Alex Smith, ex-NFL quarterback
- Emmitt Smith, NFL Hall of Fame running back
- Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings safety
- John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Fame pitcher
- Annika Sörenstam, golfer
- Kathryn Tappen, NBC Sports broadcaster
- Miles Teller, actor
- Larry the Cable Guy, actor/comedian
- Joe Theismann, ex-NFL quarterback
- Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers wide receiver
- Brian Urlacher, NFL Hall of Fame linebacker
- Shane Victorino, ex-MLB outfielder
- Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans head coach
- Jack Wagner, actor
- Tim Wakefield, ex-MLB pitcher
- DeMarcus Ware, NFL Hall of Fame defensive end
- David Wells, ex-MLB pitcher
- Jayson Werth, ex-MLB outfielder
- Andrew Whitworth, ex-NFL offensive tackle
- Charles Woodson, NFL Hall of Fame cornerback
- Steve Young, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback