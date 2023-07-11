How to watch Lake Tahoe golf tournament 2023: TV, live stream details for Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers-starring tourney   

The Lake Tahoe golf tournament is a celebrity golf tournament that will be held from July 14-16, 2023, at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. The tournament will feature a star-studded cast of 80 celebrities from the worlds of sports, entertainment and business.

Some of the biggest names in sports who will be competing in the tournament include Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Travis Kelce, Steph Curry, Tony Romo and Charles Barkley.

The American Century Championship is a fun and unique event that gives fans a chance to see their favorite celebrities compete in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. The tournament also raises money for charity, with proceeds benefiting the American Century Championship Foundation.

The tournament will be televised on NBC and Peacock. Coverage will begin on Friday, July 14, at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock, with a replay airing on Golf Channel at 9:30 p.m. ET. On Saturday and Sunday, coverage will be from 2:30-6 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

What are the ticket prices for the 2023 American Century Championship?

Edgewood Tahoe

Tickets for the Lake Tahoe golf tournament are on sale now. Daily tickets are $30 each on Wednesday and Thursday, and $40 each on Friday through Sunday. A Grounds Pass, which allows you to watch the tournament for all days, is $125. Limited number of Grounds Passes are available, so buy yours early.

Active duty and retired veterans are eligible for complimentary tickets for one person, plus a guest for either Wednesday or Thursday's rounds.

For more information on ticket prices and to purchase tickets, you can visit eventbrite.

Mahomes, Rodgers and Kelce to return for Lake Tahoe golf tournament 2023

Three of the biggest names in the NFL will be back for the 2023 Lake Tahoe golf tournament. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will all tee it up at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, from July 14-16.

Former Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in action at Lake Tahoe golf tournament 2022

Mahomes and Kelce will be making their fourth appearance in the Lake Tahoe golf tournament, while Rodgers will be making his 19th. Rogers finished in the top 10 in the 2022 tournament, while Mahomes and Kelce finished 51st and 66th, respectively.

Which NFL legends will be playing in the Lake Tahoe golf tournament 2023?

A star-studded cast of NFL players will be competing in the 2023 Lake Tahoe golf tournament. Here is a full list of the NFL personalities taking part in the tournament.

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs TE Patrick Mahomes, NFL MVP quarterback Baker Mayfield, NFL quarterback Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Pat McAfee, former NFL punter and current media personality Davante Adams, NFL wide receiver Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Famer Ronde Barber, NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis, former NFL running back Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Famer Reggie Bush, former NFL running back David Carr, former NFL quarterback John Elway, NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, NFL Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals WR Ryan Fitzpatrick, former NFL quarterback Dwight Freeney, former NFL defensive end Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers kicker A.J. Hawk, NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Jim McMahon, former NFL All-Pro QB Doug Pederson, NFL Super Bowl-winning head coach Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Famer Tony Romo, former NFL quarterback and current CBS Sports analyst Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings tight end Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings safety Alex Smith, former NFL All-Pro quarterback Emmitt Smith, NFL Hall of Famer Joe Theisman, former NFL quarterback Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings WR Brian Urlacher, NFL Hall of Famer Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans coach DeMarcus Ware, former NFL All-Pro Andrew Whitworh, Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Charles Woodson, former NFL All-Pro CB Steve Young, NFL Hall of Famer

