Which sports team is Tim Tebow buying? Former Broncos QB's business move explored

Tim Tebow, former Florida football star and NFL quarterback, is preparing to co-own an expansion team in professional hockey. Tebow, together with David Hodges, the CEO of Hodges Management Group, has received approval from the ECHL's board of governors to own a franchise in the league.

The team will be based in Lake Tahoe and will call the newly constructed Tahoe Blue Event Center its home arena.

Although the team's name, color scheme and logo have not been revealed yet, the franchise intends to involve the fans and the local community in the process of determining its identity.

This move expands the ECHL's presence in the western part of the continent, establishing exciting rivalries with teams like the Idaho Steelheads, Utah Grizzlies, and others in the Mountain Division.

Hodges shared that the newly established franchise is targeting its inaugural season to commence in October 2024.

Speaking at the Tahoe Blue Event Center, Tebow expressed his enthusiasm for the unifying power of sports.

“I love that sports can bring people together from all over to enjoy camaraderie, competition, and community impact. I'm so grateful for the opportunity to be part of a group bringing hockey to the Tahoe area for fans and families to create memories for years to come,”

Tebow's franchise will join the ECHL as the 29th team. The ECHL is a respected professional hockey league that operates at a mid-level and maintains affiliations with the NHL.

Which High School did Tim Tebow attend?

Tebow never officially enrolled in a school, as his parents opted to homeschool him. However, he was allowed to start as a tight end for Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville.

Before the 2003 season, a pivotal change occurred as he moved to St. Johns County, which opened the door for him to join the struggling football program at Allen D. Nease High School as a quarterback.

During his college career, Tebow achieved another significant milestone by becoming the first-ever home-schooled athlete to receive a nomination for the prestigious Heisman Trophy.

The next chapter in Tebow's football story unfolded when he accepted an athletic scholarship to the University of Florida.

Former Gator's QB Tim Tebow

From 2006 to 2009, Tebow proudly represented the Florida Gators football team. Although he began his college career as a backup during his freshman year, his undeniable talent and dedication propelled him to the leading role.

Tebow's time at Florida was marked by outstanding achievements, most notably securing the coveted Heisman Trophy in 2007. Additionally, he steered the team to a momentous BCS championship victory in 2008.

Concluding his tenure on a high note, Tebow's last season with the Gators in 2009 boasted an impressive 13-1 record.

Which NFL teams did Tim Tebow played for?

Tim Tebow's football journey continued when he was selected as a quarterback by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft. He quickly made an impact, leading the team to a memorable playoff victory during the 2011 season.

Former Denver Broncos QB Tim Tebow

However, despite the initial promise, Tebow's tenure as a starting quarterback did not fully materialize. He had brief stints with the New York Jets and the New England Patriots. However, he did not have the opportunity to play a single game for either team.

Tebow's final appearance in an NFL game occurred in 2012, during his time with the Jets. Throughout his three seasons with the Broncos and Jets, Tebow accumulated a total of 2,422 passing yards and 17 touchdowns.

Did Tim Tebow also play Baseball?

Tim Tebow of the New York Mets

Following his NFL endeavors, Tebow shifted his focus to a new challenge: pursuing a career in baseball. In September 2016, he signed with the New York Mets, demonstrating his determination to succeed in a different sport.

Tebow spent five years within the Mets organization, honing his skills in the minor leagues. Tebow decided to retire from baseball in 2021.

