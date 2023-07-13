Inside Rory McIlroy's bag at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open : Golfer's WITB explored

Rory McIlroy is a TaylorMade golfer. Not only because of the sponsorship agreement that unites them but also due to the enormous expertise he has acquired in playing with that brand's equipment.

For at least five years now, Rory McIlroy has been using TaylorMade equipment and has been the recipient of many of their productions, even before they are made available to the rest of the world. These are the advantages of being the ambassador of such a prestigious brand.

Rory McIlroy using his TaylorMade SIM2 (10.5 degrees @8.5) drive at the Genesis Scottish Open (Image via Getty).

The Northern Irishman is currently playing in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, where he is one of the players with the best chances of winning, according to specialized prediction sites. After the first round, Rory McIlroy is T3 with a score of -6.

Let's take a look inside his bag to see what equipment McIlroy is playing with on Scottish soil.

Rory McIlroy's WITB

Rory McIlroy is a long-shot player. His long range is, in fact, one of his main strengths as a player. Just one fact to illustrate: in the 2023 season, the Northern Irishman has the best driving distance average in the entire PGA Tour (327.6 yards).

For this reason, being a good driver is fundamental for him. In McIlroy's bag, we found a TaylorMade SIM2 (10.5 degrees @8.5) with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft.

Five other broadheads round out the assortment of clubs to achieve long distances:

A 3-4 Iron TaylorMade P760 with Project X Rifle 7.0 shafts

A 5-PW Iron TaylorMade Rors Proto with Project X Rifle 7.0 shafts

A 3-wood TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15 degrees at 13.5) with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X shaft.

A 5-wood TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (19 degrees at 18.25) with Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X shaft.

A 16 degrees Utility TaylorMade Stealth UDI with Project X Hzrdus 65 105 shaft.

For the "dirty work," i.e., saving positions from the sand or the thickest of the rough, Rory McIlroy's bag is equipped with three wedges (52-09SB, 56-12SB, 60-08LB), all with Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts.

McIlroy using one of his wedges at the Genesis Scottish Open (Image via Getty).

Putting is the other side of the coin in McIlroy's assortment of skills. During 2023, the No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking needed 28.55 putts per round and made more than one putt on more than 60 percent of holes.

In McIlroy's bag is a TaylorMade Spider X Copper putter. He uses 2021 TaylorMade TP5x balls and Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord grips.

The rest of McIlroy's equipment is completed with Nike gloves and Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 shoes.

Poll : 0 votes