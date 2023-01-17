Why did Nelly Korda sign a multi-year deal with TaylorMade? Real reason explored 

Nelly Korda’s made two important sponsorship announcements in two days. She first announced that she had signed a lucrative deal with Nike, parting ways with the Swedish clothing company J.Lindberg.

On Monday, she announced even more important news that she had signed a multi-year equipment deal with TaylorMade Golf. Before TaylorMade, Nelly was associated with Titleist, with whom she saw a lot of success.

She said that she signed a deal with TaylorMade because they had a proven record of elevating the world's top golfers' game.

“In testing with the TaylorMade Tour Team, it was clear that not only was I working with high-performing equipment, but also a team that shared my passion for working as hard as possible to be in the best position to win."

The World No. 2 also added that she was thrilled to be a part of TaylorMade.

Korda will begin her association with Taylormade gear at this week's Tournament of Champions. However, she has been testing the new gear thoroughly for a month at Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida to get used to the new setup.

As per TaylorMade, the 24-year-old wants to switch from her lightweight Titleist TSR1 driver to the draw-biased Stealth 2 HD (9 degrees). Along with that, she has replaced TS-Series (TSi2 and TSR2) Fairway Woods from Stealth 2 (15 and 21 degrees).

The new setup includes P770 (5-6)/P7MC (7-PW) irons and Milled Grind 3 wedges (50, 54 degrees). Other switches include TayloMade TP5 from formerly used Titleist’s Pro V1.

The draw-bias HD driver suits her desired shot shape off the tee. The P770s has the longer iron as desired by Korda and to get better distance control, there is a P7MCs in the short irons.

Nelly Korda to play Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Nelly Korda will be the favorite at this week's Tournament of Champions

Nelly Korda will participate in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona this week. She will be seen using TaylorMade equipment at the event.

The World No. 2 is one of the few top-ranked players to feature in this season's inaugural tournament. The other top 10 include last year’s runner-up World No. 7 Brooke Henderson and No. 10 Nasa Hataoka.

The 30-field event will have a purse size of $1.5 million.

Daniel Kang will also try to defend last year's title at Lake Nona. Kang fired a shot in the final round of 4-under 68 to win her fifth LPGA title by a three-stroke margin over Henderson. She was also runner-up in the 2021 edition where she lost to Jessica Korda in the playoffs.

The likes of Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee, and World No. 1 Lydia Ko will not feature in the event due to various reasons. Seven of the top 10 ranked golfers are not available for the TOC.

Jin Young Ko and Lee have been fined $25000 under the 1-in-4 rule for their absence from the TOC for four years. Lydia Ko is on her honeymoon and will next be seen at the mid-February event Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

