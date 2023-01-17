Top-tier LPGA players subject to $25,000 fine for skipping Tournament of Champions 

LPGA has imposed a $25000 fine on two big names for skipping the LPGA year opener event, the Tournament of Champions.

Multiple major champions Minjee Lee and Jin Young Ko have not featured in the opening event of the year in the last few years. The LPGA’s 1-in-4 requirement states that players in the top 80 of the CME points list will be required to feature in the domestic event once every four years.

To avoid the penalty, they needed to compete in the upcoming event, which they didn't. World No. 5, Ko had initially signed up for the tournament but withdrew later.

Tommy Tangtiphaiboontana, VP of tour operations for the LPGA, has stated that both players can file an appeal, after which the commissioner will decide whether to overturn the fine or not.

This year’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is scheduled to take place from January 19-22 at the Lake Nona Golf Course. The second event will take place in a month. Given the gap between the two events, it won't be a problem for the players to compete, but Lee and Ko perhaps had other plans.

Ko has struggled with a wrist injury in recent times since the end of last year and needs a longer break to heal. Lee extended her 2022 season until the Australian Open in December so she had less time off.

History of 1-in-4 rule

The 1-in-4 rule is more than 20 years old and was generally applied to domestic tournaments only as they dominated the schedule. However, as players like Se Ri Pak, Annika Sorenstam and Karrie Webb dominated most of the headlines, tournament directors wanted them to feature in their events for the sponsorships. Thus, this rule was imposed on all of the tournaments.

As the tour got more widespread, Mike Whan, the former LPGA commissioner, announced that the rule would apply to international events as well. before the rule was switched back to domestic only in 2016.

As per Tangtiphaiboontana, the reason this rule is not imposed on international events is that the tour's services overseas are not the same as domestic. These services include childcare and physio. Players with concerns like food, security and travel aren't forced to play.

Ko and Lee can ask for a one-time exemption from the 1-in-4 to the Tournament of Champions. The fine will rise to $35000 if they don't play in the next two years as well.

Several LPGA stars to skip Tournament of Champions

Nelly Korda is one of the few top stars that will play the TOC (Image via Reuters)

It's not as if only Lee and Ko are skipping the Tournament of Champions this year. Apart from these two, the TOC will not feature World No. 1 Lydia Ko as well. Ko got married in December and is currently on her honeymoon.

Lydia, Minjee and Jin Young are three of the top 5 in the LPGA rankings. Infact, seven of the top 10 players are not participating in the event. World No. 8 Gee Chun, No. 9 Hyo Joo Kim and Rookie of the Year 2022, Louise Suggs aren't present in Orlando either.

World No 6 Lexi Thompson's case was different as she didn't qualify for the tournament having not won the LPGA in the last three years of 2019.

TOC will have a purse of $1.5 million. World No. 2 Nelly Korda will be the favorite in the 30 field event.

Poll : 0 votes