World No. 1 Lydia Ko will play $5m Aramco Saudi Ladies International

World No. 1 Lydia Ko has been confirmed to participate in the upcoming Aramco Saudi Ladies International, which will take place from Feb. 16 to 19 at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

It is interesting to note that the event has announced the same prize money for the Ladies European Tour (LET) event as the men’s PIF Saudi International. The prize money of $5 million is five times more than the previous year's amount and barring Majors, it is the biggest purse in LET history. Considering the high return of the event, top players are expected to feature in the third event of this LET's season.

Lydia Ko is excited to return to the Saudi Ladies International, which she won in 2021.

"I remember my time at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International very fondly, having won the title here a few years back. I’m looking forward to returning to Saudi Arabia in a few months to build on my 2022,” said Ko.

The World No. 1 also said that the rise in prize money was a sign that women's golf is going in the right direction and things would only get better from here.

“I’m thrilled to see golf is moving in the direction towards equal prize money – it is something I believe all the ladies on tour have been striving hard for. I’m grateful to those backing the women’s game who have believed in us and are committed to taking the sport to the next level,” added Lydia Ko.

Deputy Chairman and CEO of Golf Saudi Majed Al Sorour said they were thrilled to have the best ladies golfer competing in the event.

"We look forward to welcoming them once again to be a part of our iconic event at our world-renowned Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in the Kingdom," said Al Sorour.

Not only Lydia Ko, but more big players are expected to be announced. Saudi Arabia will be hosting two LET events this year. Apart from Aramco Saudi Ladies International, the Kingdom will host one of five Aramco Team Series events later in the year.

Lydia Ko will tee up in the 120-player field event on February 16, trying to repeat the 2021 result where she emerged victorious by a margin of five strokes.

A good 2022 for Lydia Ko

Ko returned to No. 1 position in 2022 after a gap of five years

The LPGA star is having a good run on the Tour as she returned to the World No. 1 position after five years of drought. The gap of five years, five months, and 17 days in between is the longest by any player in the LPGA history No. 1 position for any player. Ko currently stands third in the most weeks spent at the top position in the LPGA rankings with 111 weeks as of January 9. Lorena Ochoa was No. 1 for 158 weeks, followed by Jin Young Ko with 145 weeks.

Ko was only 17 when she first reached the No. 1 position in 2015. She is also a two-time Major winner.

The 25-year-old won three LPGA titles last year and finished in the top 5 nine times. She won the LPGA Player of the Year and Vare trophy for a low scoring average of 68.99. On a personal front, Ko married her fiance Chung Jun last month.

