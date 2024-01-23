Iowa man wins $150,000 after betting $300 on Nick Dunlap winning The American Express 2024: Report

According to a report, an Iowa man won an astounding $150,000 after betting on amateur Nick Dunlap to win The American Express 2024.

Dunlap won The American Express 2024 on Sunday, January 21, in La Quinta, California, clinching his maiden PGA Tour title last week. Because of his amateur status, the 20-year-old golfer was not awarded the winning amount of $1.5 million.

Even though Nick Dunlap did not win any money last week, Golf Week revealed that an Iowan bettor took home almost $150,000 from Dunlap's triumph after he reportedly wagered $300 on Dunlap on FanDuel.

Despite not receiving any compensation for his win, Nick Dunlap was granted an exemption to compete on the PGA Tour until 2026. Moreover, he has also secured a spot at the Masters and has been granted rights to play in designated tournaments this season if he chooses to turn pro.

Dunlap, however, hasn't decided on his future as of yet. Additionally, he has withdrawn from the Farmers Insurance Open this week. The youngster stated that he would be going back to Alabama to celebrate his victory with his friends and family. Nick Dunlap released a statement on his withdrawal from the upcoming event via the PGA Tour, writing:

“After a life changing last 24 hours, I’ve decided to withdraw from the Farmers Insurance Open. I plan to return home to Alabama to be with family, friends and teammates. Thank you to Farmers Insurance Open and The American Express for giving me these opportunities.”

Expand Tweet

It is important to note that, as the amateur golfer who won last week's PGA Tour event, the winner's prize money was awarded to runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout. He received a check for $1.5 million from the purse of $8.4 million. Kevin Yu, Justin Thomas, and Xander Schauffele each received $635K for finishing in third place.

2024 The American Express prize money payouts

Here are the prize money payouts for The American Express 2024:

1 Nick Dunlap (a): $0

2 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $1,512,000

T3 Kevin Yu: $635,600

T3 Xander Schauffele: $635,600

T3 Justin Thomas: $635,600

T6 Sam Burns: $310,800

T6 Michael Kim: $310,800

T6 Adam Hadwin: $310,800

T9 Keith Mitchell: $254,100

T9 Ben Griffin: $254,100

T11 Ryo Hisatsune: $212,100

T11 Alexander Björk: $212,100

T11 J.T. Poston: $212,100

T14 Bronson Burgoon: $164,500

T14 Chan Kim: $164,500

T14 Jimmy Stanger: $164,500

T17 Greyson Sigg: $132,300

T17 Tom Hoge: $132,300

T17 Carson Young: $132,300

T17 Scottie Scheffler: $132,300

T21 Alex Smalley: $99,120

T21 Min Woo Lee: $99,120

T21 Davis Thompson: $99,120

T21 Eric Cole: $99,120

T25 Chandler Phillips: $63,980

T25 Austin Eckroat: $63,980

T25 K.H. Lee: $63,980

T25 Tony Finau: $63,980

T25 Erik van Rooyen: $63,980

T25 Zach Johnson: $63,980

T25 Alex Noren: $63,980

T25 Sungjae Im: $63,980

T25 Si Woo Kim: $63,980