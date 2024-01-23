Iowa man wins $150,000 after betting $300 on Nick Dunlap winning The American Express 2024: Report

According to a report, an Iowa man won an astounding $150,000 after betting on amateur Nick Dunlap to win The American Express 2024.
Dunlap won The American Express 2024 on Sunday, January 21, in La Quinta, California, clinching his maiden PGA Tour title last week. Because of his amateur status, the 20-year-old golfer was not awarded the winning amount of $1.5 million.
Even though Nick Dunlap did not win any money last week, Golf Week revealed that an Iowan bettor took home almost $150,000 from Dunlap's triumph after he reportedly wagered $300 on Dunlap on FanDuel.
Despite not receiving any compensation for his win, Nick Dunlap was granted an exemption to compete on the PGA Tour until 2026. Moreover, he has also secured a spot at the Masters and has been granted rights to play in designated tournaments this season if he chooses to turn pro.
Dunlap, however, hasn't decided on his future as of yet. Additionally, he has withdrawn from the Farmers Insurance Open this week. The youngster stated that he would be going back to Alabama to celebrate his victory with his friends and family. Nick Dunlap released a statement on his withdrawal from the upcoming event via the PGA Tour, writing:
“After a life changing last 24 hours, I’ve decided to withdraw from the Farmers Insurance Open. I plan to return home to Alabama to be with family, friends and teammates. Thank you to Farmers Insurance Open and The American Express for giving me these opportunities.”
It is important to note that, as the amateur golfer who won last week's PGA Tour event, the winner's prize money was awarded to runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout. He received a check for $1.5 million from the purse of $8.4 million. Kevin Yu, Justin Thomas, and Xander Schauffele each received $635K for finishing in third place.
2024 The American Express prize money payouts
Here are the prize money payouts for The American Express 2024:
- 1 Nick Dunlap (a): $0
- 2 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $1,512,000
- T3 Kevin Yu: $635,600
- T3 Xander Schauffele: $635,600
- T3 Justin Thomas: $635,600
- T6 Sam Burns: $310,800
- T6 Michael Kim: $310,800
- T6 Adam Hadwin: $310,800
- T9 Keith Mitchell: $254,100
- T9 Ben Griffin: $254,100
- T11 Ryo Hisatsune: $212,100
- T11 Alexander Björk: $212,100
- T11 J.T. Poston: $212,100
- T14 Bronson Burgoon: $164,500
- T14 Chan Kim: $164,500
- T14 Jimmy Stanger: $164,500
- T17 Greyson Sigg: $132,300
- T17 Tom Hoge: $132,300
- T17 Carson Young: $132,300
- T17 Scottie Scheffler: $132,300
- T21 Alex Smalley: $99,120
- T21 Min Woo Lee: $99,120
- T21 Davis Thompson: $99,120
- T21 Eric Cole: $99,120
- T25 Chandler Phillips: $63,980
- T25 Austin Eckroat: $63,980
- T25 K.H. Lee: $63,980
- T25 Tony Finau: $63,980
- T25 Erik van Rooyen: $63,980
- T25 Zach Johnson: $63,980
- T25 Alex Noren: $63,980
- T25 Sungjae Im: $63,980
- T25 Si Woo Kim: $63,980