Is the 2024 Sentry Tournament an elevated event? PGA Tour event’s format explored

The PGA Tour will commence its 2024 season in Hawaii with the Sentry, which will be played at Kapalua Plantation Course from Thursday, January 4, to Sunday, January 7. The Sentry will also be the first of the eight signature events of the season.

This season, the PGA Tour has introduced some changes in the formats of its Signature events( formerly known as elevated designated events). Firstly, the event will comprise a short field, with just 59 players teeing it off this time in Kapalua. The field will consist of the players who finished in the top 50 of last year's FedEx Cup standings and the winners of the 2022–23 season.

Unlike last year, this time there will not be any 36-hole cuts at the Sentry. This is the first time the PGA Tour has introduced no cut in its premium events. This means all the players will compete throughout the week for a purse size of $20 million. This year's purse is $5 million more than the last year.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, and the Travelers Championship are the other four no-cut events this season.

Another major change that will come into effect with the Sentry is the OWGR point distribution. This time, the winner will earn around 21% of the total points, 3–4 percent more than last time. The decision was taken to make the Signature events more rewarding for the top-ranked players.

The Sentry 2024 will feature 21 of the top 25 players in the OWGR. Rory McIlroy will be missing the event, as he traditionally starts his season with the Dubai Desert Classic. However, the likes of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland, and emerging stars like Ludvig Aberg will highlight this week's field.

Reigning champion Jon Rahm is not going to defend his title at Kapalua, as he has been suspended from the PGA Tour after his LIV Golf move. Last year, the Spaniard rallied from behind to beat Collin Morikawa by two strokes.

The Sentry field explored

Here's the complete field of the Sentry 2024:

Xander Schauffele

Wyndham Clark

Webb Simpson

Vincent Norrman

Viktor Hovland

Tyrrell Hatton

Tony Finau

Tommy Fleetwood

Tom Kim

Tom Hoge

Theegala Sahith

Taylor Moore

Sungjae Im

Si Woo Kim

Sepp Straka

Seamus Power

Scottie Scheffler

Sam Burns

Russell Henley

Rickie Fowler

Patrick Rodgers

Patrick Cantlay

Nico Echavarria

Nick Taylor

Nick Hardy

Max Homa

Matt Wallace

Matt Fitzpatrick

Mackenzie Hughes

Ludvig Åberg

Lucas Glover

Lee Hodges

Kurt Kitayama

Keegan Bradley

Justin Rose

Jordan Spieth

Jason Day

J.T. Poston

Hideki Matsuyama

Harris English

Erik van Rooyen

Eric Cole

Emiliano Grillo

Denny McCarthy

Davis Riley

Corey Conners

Collin Morikawa

Chris Kirk

Camilo Villegas

Cameron Young

Cam Davis

Byeong Hun An

Brian Harman

Akshay Bhatia

Adam Svensson

Adam Schenk

Adam Hadwin