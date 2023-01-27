Is Anthony Kim on his way to LIV Golf?

Fans' favorite Anthony Kim is all set to make a comeback. The American golfer has been away from the golf course for more than a decade.

He was last seen competing at the tournament in 2012, after which he injured his Achilles tendon and underwent surgery. In 2014, Golf Channel reported that Anthony does not play golf anymore. However, the New York Times recently published an article claiming the golfer piqued the interest in the tumultuous LIV Golf.

Although Anthony Kim declined to talk about the rumor, one of his former caddies had a chat with the outlet.

Eric Larson, Anthony Kim's former caddie, said in an interview with the New York Times:

"He goes, 'I don’t know, I really don’t know.' I said, 'Come on, man, get the old clubs out. Go out there and have some fun.' And he starts laughing at me. He goes, 'That's what everybody wants me to do!'"

There is no update on Kim's new ventures. However, there are rumors swirling around that he will join the LIV Golf Series in the future. It's unknown if the circuit reached out to him and offered him a legal contract.

The early and professional career of Anthony Kim

Anthony Kim was born on June 19, 1985 in Los Angeles, California. He has been playing golf since his school days. Kim attended La Quinta High School and graduated from the University of Oklahoma.

During his graduation, Kim met Brodie Flanders, who later served as his caddie. He had a successful career at the amateur level and was part of the winning team of 2005 Walker Cup.

Anthony Kim turned pro in 2006, and later that year, he made his PGA Tour debut at the Valero Texas Open. He started his journey with an impressive tournament that helped him enter the top 100 in the world rankings.

During his rookie year on the PGA Tour, Anthony Kim had four top-10 finishes. He competed at the US Open in 2007 and tied for the 20th position after the final round of 67.

Anthony Kim won his first PGA Tour event in 2008 while playing at the Wachovia Championship. He defeated Ben Curtis in the final to register his victory. With the victory, Kim earned $1,152,000 and reached a new career high of 16th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Later in July, Kim lifted the trophy of his second PGA Tour event at the AT&T National after defeating Swedish professional golfer Freddie Jacobson by two shots. With this victory, Kim became the only American golfer to win two PGA Tour events under 25 in the same year after Tiger Woods.

Anthony Kim won his third PGA Tour event in 2010 at the Shell Houston Open, defeating Vaughn Taylor.

He competed at the Masters in 2010 and finished third. Kim has won four professional tournaments in his career, including three on the PGA Tour. He had a successful career, but his injury forced him to stay away from golf. Kim claimed that his physical therapy and surgeries delayed his return.

