"Is there a better list?" - Amanda Balionis impressed by Shane Lowry's aces on the PGA Tour

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis recently shared her admiration for Shane Lowry's record of three career aces on the PGA Tour on her social media. Lowry's most recent ace came in the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

On the 113-yard par-3 seventh hole, Lowry made a precise connection with the ball. His ball landed around 25 feet behind the hole before rolling in. Golf broadcaster Balionis took to Instagram and shared a tweet by golf statistician and analyst Justin Ray listing Lowry's three aces. She wrote:

"I mean. Is there a better list??? (three bullseye emoji)"

After the ace, Shane Lowry celebrated with Aaron Rai and Jamie Sahara. The video of the ace can be watched below:

Lowry, who turned professional in 2009, scored his first ace on the PGA Tour at the 2016 Masters tournament at the iconic Augusta National. He scored the ace in the final round on the par-3 16th hole. The Irish golfer's second ace came on the 17th hole at the 2022 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Despite the aces, he didn't have a top-10 finish in either tournament. He finished with a score of 10-over 298 at the 2016 Masters Tournament, resulting in a tie for 39th place. Meanwhile, he tied for 13th with a total score of 6-under 282 at TPC Sawgrass. After the first round at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he is tied for eighth with a score of 6-under 66.

Shane Lowry on scoring an ace: It is an easy shot, but you still need to play it correctly

In a press conference, Shane Lowry was asked about the ace on the par-3 seventh hole. He said that he could have used a lob wedge but used a 54-degree wedge. Talking about it, he said (via Tee Scripts):

"It is an easy shot, but you still need to play it correctly. For me it was a 54(-degree wedge). I probably could have got lob wedge there but it was a 54. Try to just like flight one down and chase it up the green and get it up there somewhere close to the hole."

Lowry said that he planned to land the ball to the left of the hole as the slope of the green would have helped the ball closer to the ball. He further said:

"Like look, when stuff like that happens, I've been very lucky with all the ones. There and Augusta and Sawgrass. Yeah, I don't know what to say, I guess it's just luck of the Irish or something, I don't know. I know I'm pretty good at times, but you know, a bit of luck every now and then is helpful, too."

Shane Lowry will tee off with Aaron Rai at 12:01 p.m. ET in the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

