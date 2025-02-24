Is Brian Campbell’s lucky 'tree bounce' at Mexico Open legal? Rules and more explored

On Sunday, February 23, Brian Campbell claimed the Mexico Open title after defeating Aldrich Potgieter in a playoff on the second hole. However, a tree played a crucial role in Campbell's maiden win on the PGA Tour.

Campbell fired a 2-under 70 to force the playoff against the South African youngster, who carded a 71. After tying the first playoff hole, Campbell teed off first on the second. However, his tee shot went slightly right and struck a tree near the fairway. While it could have been a disastrous shot requiring a re-tee, the ball fortunately ricocheted back into play.

With the lucky bounce, the 31-year-old went on to hole out in three shots, securing his first-ever PGA Tour title.

As per USGA and R&A Rule 11.1(a), there is no penalty if a player's ball in motion hits any person or any outside influence. This rule applies in all cases, including when the ball strikes the player, the opponent, their caddie, or their equipment.

Rule 11.1b(1) states that, in these cases, the ball must be played as it lies. The only exception occurs when the ball comes to rest on a person, animal, or moving outside influence, in which case the player must take relief.

"Feels really numb," - Brian Campbell reflects on his first-ever PGA Tour win

Brian Campbell celebrates with Champagne with his caddie Cooper Wilson and his girlfriend Kelsi McKee at the Mexico Open At VidantaWorld 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

During the winner's press conference, Brian Campbell referred to his win as a 'special'.

"If I'm honest, it feels really numb right now," he added. "I'm so appreciative of this week. Honestly, the people who put on tournaments like this, it gets overlooked, but getting the courses ready, getting us ready, it's really special what they do week in and week out. I'm just so over-the-top thankful for everything and just stoked right now."

Speaking about the tree incident, the 31-year-old golfer jokingly said that he wouldn’t recommend aiming right.

"I was very fortunate to get the bounce, still in play and then got myself back in position. My caddie gave me a perfect number and I trusted it. Gave us a chance against Aldrich, so that was nice," he added.

Brian Campbell bagged a paycheck of $1,260,000 for winning the Mexico Open. Besides, he also earned exemption in remaining Signature Events, the Masters Tournament, The Players Championship, and the PGA Championship.

