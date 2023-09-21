Is Brooks Koepka playing in the LIV Golf Chicago? Ryder Cup star’s schedule explored

LIV Golf Champion Brooks Koepka, known for his incredible skills and numerous accolades, is a name that attracts attention wherever he plays. With an extensive catalog of accomplishments, including multiple major championships, Koepka's presence at any tournament alters the course of play.
Golf enthusiasts and fans are buzzing with anticipation as the highly anticipated Golf Chicago event approaches, and Ryder Cup superstar Brooks Koepka will be among the elite field of competitors.
LIV Golf Chicago is scheduled to begin at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois on Friday, September 22. In accordance with the established LIV format, this tournament will feature 48 competitors, including notable golfers such as Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau, among others.
This is the 12th event scheduled for 2023 and is being contested as initially planned. It will take place in the Chicago metropolitan area and will feature golfers competing for a total purse of $25 million. Individual golfers will compete for a prize of $20 million, while teams will compete for the remaining $5 million.
LIV Golf Chicago team standings
According to the LIV Golf team standings, competition on the course is intense. Golf superstars Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Peter Uihlein have amassed 172 points to place "4 Aces" in first place.
Behind them in second place with 163 points is "Torque" with Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, and David Puig. Both "Stinger" and "Crushers" have formidable lineups contending for supremacy.
Complete Field for LIV Golf Chicago
The LIV Golf Chicago tournament field is excellent. Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Brooks Koepka will star on this pitch, promising an unparalleled demonstration of skill and competition.
These best golfers and their foreign counterparts will tee off at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois, making the event a widely anticipated stop on the golfing calendar. Golf fans in Chicago will enjoy watching these stars compete for glory.
- Abraham Ancer
- Richard Bland
- Dean Burmester
- Paul Casey
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Sergio Garcia
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Sam Horsfield
- Charles Howell III
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Martin Kaymer
- Sihwan Kim
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Anirban Lahiri
- Danny Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Graeme McDowell
- Phil Mickelson
- Jed Morgan
- Sebastian Munoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- James Piot
- Ian Poulter
- David Puig
- Patrick Reed
- Charl Schwartzel
- Cameron Smith
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Cameron Tringale
- Peter Uihlein
- Harold Varner III
- Scott Vincent
- Bubba Watson
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Matthew Wolff