Is Brooks Koepka playing in the LIV Golf Chicago? Ryder Cup star’s schedule explored

LIV Golf Champion Brooks Koepka, known for his incredible skills and numerous accolades, is a name that attracts attention wherever he plays. With an extensive catalog of accomplishments, including multiple major championships, Koepka's presence at any tournament alters the course of play.

Golf enthusiasts and fans are buzzing with anticipation as the highly anticipated Golf Chicago event approaches, and Ryder Cup superstar Brooks Koepka will be among the elite field of competitors.

LIV Golf Chicago is scheduled to begin at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois on Friday, September 22. In accordance with the established LIV format, this tournament will feature 48 competitors, including notable golfers such as Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau, among others.

This is the 12th event scheduled for 2023 and is being contested as initially planned. It will take place in the Chicago metropolitan area and will feature golfers competing for a total purse of $25 million. Individual golfers will compete for a prize of $20 million, while teams will compete for the remaining $5 million.

LIV Golf Chicago team standings

According to the LIV Golf team standings, competition on the course is intense. Golf superstars Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Peter Uihlein have amassed 172 points to place "4 Aces" in first place.

Behind them in second place with 163 points is "Torque" with Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, and David Puig. Both "Stinger" and "Crushers" have formidable lineups contending for supremacy.

POSITION TEAM NAME PLAYERS POINTS 1 4 Aces Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein 172 2 Torque Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, David Puig 163 3 Stinger Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester 156 4 Crushers Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey 146 5 RangeGoats Bubba Watson, Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters 143 6 Fireballs Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra 80 7 Ripper Cameron Smith, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Jed Morgan 79 8 Smash Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff 52 9 HyFlyers Phil Mickelson, James Piot, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele 40 10 Majesticks Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield 23 11 Iron Heads Kevin Na, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim 19 12 Cleeks Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Bernd Wiesberger 16

Complete Field for LIV Golf Chicago

The LIV Golf Chicago tournament field is excellent. Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Brooks Koepka will star on this pitch, promising an unparalleled demonstration of skill and competition.

These best golfers and their foreign counterparts will tee off at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois, making the event a widely anticipated stop on the golfing calendar. Golf fans in Chicago will enjoy watching these stars compete for glory.

Abraham Ancer

Richard Bland

Dean Burmester

Paul Casey

Eugenio Chacarra

Bryson DeChambeau

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Sam Horsfield

Charles Howell III

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Martin Kaymer

Sihwan Kim

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Anirban Lahiri

Danny Lee

Marc Leishman

Graeme McDowell

Phil Mickelson

Jed Morgan

Sebastian Munoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Thomas Pieters

James Piot

Ian Poulter

David Puig

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Cameron Smith

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Cameron Tringale

Peter Uihlein

Harold Varner III

Scott Vincent

Bubba Watson

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Matthew Wolff