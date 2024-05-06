Is Brooks Koepka playing at PGA Championship 2024? Availablity of LIV golfer explored

As last year's champion of the PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka will return to compete at the Major in 2024 to defend his title. He was outstanding with his game at last year's Majors. He finished runner-up at the 2023 Masters, tying with Phil Mickelson, and then went on to win the PGA Championship, bringing his Major tally to five.

Brooks Koepka has been playing impressively well on the LIV Golf circuit this season. Last week, he won the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore event. The victory at the Singapore event boosted his confidence ahead of the PGA Championship, especially after his outing at the Masters last month.

2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka (Image via - Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Koepka had a tough time at the Augusta event in April 2024, finishing in a tie for 45th place. But soon after, he bounced back with a victory at the LIV Golf Singapore event.

Brooks Koepka has won the PGA Championship thrice in his career. His first victory at the event came in 2018 when he registered a two-stroke victory over the legendary golfer Tiger Woods. The following year, he defended his title by defeating Dustin Johnson.

Koepka won the PGA Championship for the third time in 2023 when he defeated Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler.

The 2024 edition of the PGA Championship is scheduled to take place from May 16 at the Valhalla Golf Course. The tournament will conclude on Sunday, May 19.

It is the third time the PGA Championship will take place at the Valhalla Golf Course since 2000. In 2000, Tiger Woods won the event at the venue, while Rory McIlroy won it in 2014.

A quick recap of Brooks Koepka's performance in 2024

Koepka has participated in seven LIV Golf events in 2024, with his best performance coming last week in Singapore. He began the season with the Mayakoba event and finished in seventh place. Although he had a good start, his form dipped in the following events.

Koepka finished 13th at the Las Vegas event, followed by a 12th-place finish at the Jeddah event. He also competed in the Hong Kong, Miami, and Adelaide events before securing victory in Singapore.

Prior to the LIV Golf Singapore event, Koepka opened up about his performance in the Majors in 2024, saying (via Ten Golf's YouTube channel):

"Clearly not very good with Augusta. The way that went. So, kind of felt like I wasted all the time from December till then. But just keep grinding it away, keep doing the work, and hopefully, something will turn around." (3:34-3:50)

Brooks Koepka is now gearing up to defend his title next week in a stellar field of golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, and many others at the PGA Championship.