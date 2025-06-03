Is Bryson DeChambeau playing at the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia?

Yes, Bryson DeChambeau is set to compete in the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia event, which will take place from June 6 to 8 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

This will be the eighth event of the 14-tournament LIV Golf season and marks the league’s first appearance at this historic venue. Opened in 1991, the course has previously hosted four Presidents Cups and the 2024 Solheim Cup.

Bryson DeChambeau, who currently sits at No.2 in the LIV standings, will be joining some notable names like Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Charl Schwartzel, and Patrick Reed in the field.

The Crushers' GC captain has had a solid run in the 2025 season. He began with a T6 finish in Riyadh at 13-under par. He placed T18 in Adelaide (4-under), T20 in Hong Kong (7-under), and T10 in Singapore (7-under). He then claimed a solo fifth in Miami at 2-under.

DeChambeau followed that with a runner-up finish in Mexico City at 13-under, before finally capturing his first LIV Golf title of the season in Korea, finishing at 19-under par.

Apart from LIV events, DeChambeau also secured a T5 finish at The Masters in Augusta and tied for second at the PGA Championship, marking top-10 results in both major championships.

Meanwhile, DeChambeau's team Crushers GC is third in the LIV Golf team standings. Leading the standings is Jon Rahm's Legion XIII, followed by Fireballs GC in second.

Fans can watch DeChambeau in action through the LIV Golf app and FOX Sports platforms, including FOX, FS1, FS2, and FOX Business.

Bryson DeChambeau featured on billboards ahead of upcoming LIV Golf event

Bryson DeChambeau recently appeared on billboards across Dallas as part of the promotion for the upcoming LIV Golf Dallas event, set to take place from June 27 to 29 at Maridoe Golf Club.

The campaign aims to build local excitement, especially with DeChambeau’s connection to the city—he attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

The event carries extra significance, as the top player among the leading five in points after LIV Golf Dallas will earn a spot in the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Before heading to Dallas, Bryson DeChambeau is also scheduled to play in the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Corinth, Texas, from June 12 to 15, where he will defend his 2024 title.

