Is Chanettee Wannasaen the first Monday qualifier to win an LPGA Tour event? Record explored

When Chanettee Wannasaen entered the LPGA Portland Classic as a Monday qualifier, she had no idea that she would make history by becoming the first Monday qualifier in eight years to win the title.

Wannasaen secured her first LPGA Tour victory by carding an impressive 9-under 63 on the fourth day at Macan Course. With an aggregate of 26-under after four rounds, she defeated Xiyu Lin by a four-stroke margin.

The 19-year-old Thai became only the third player to win an LPGA Tour title after entering the field as a Monday qualifier. Prior to her, Brooke Henderson was the last Monday qualifier to win an LPGA Tour event, which happened at the 2015 Portland Classic.

Interestingly, before Wannasaen's 26-under performance this week, Henderson jointly held the record for the lowest total at the event, which was 21-under, along with Hannah Green.

The first Monday qualifier to win an LPGA Tour event was American Laurel Kean, who triumphed at the State Farm Classic in 2000. Kean beat Dina Ammaccapane and Mi-Hyun Kim by a six-stroke margin to claim her only win.

On the PGA Tour, four players have won after making it to the event via Monday qualifier. Kenny Fox of the United States was the first Monday Qualifier to win the Honda Classic in 1986. Here are the other players who have won via Monday Qualifier:

Fred Wadsworth: 1986 Southern Open

Arjun Atwal: 2010 Wyndham Championship

Corey Conners: 2019 Valero Texas Open

How has Chanettee Wannasaen performed in 2023?

Born on April 16, 2004, in Chiang Mai, Chanettee Wannasaen started playing golf early in her life and enjoyed great success as an amateur golfer. In 2019, she claimed the 2019 Thailand Amateur Match Play Championship.

Chanettee turned professional in 2021 and competed at that year's Honda LPGA Thailand after winning the national qualifier. During the early days of her professional career, she played on the Thai LPGA Tour. In 2022, she won six events in Thailand including the first three Thailand Mixed Series events.

Chanettee also played in the LET Access Series where she won the 2022 Trust Golf Links Series - Ramside Hall beating Arpichaya Yubol by a three-stroke margin. Before joining the LPGA Tour, she also competed at the Epson Tour. She finished sixth in the qualifying school and earned the LPGA Tour card for 2023.

This year, Wannasaen has made just three cuts in 12starts so far and one of them was the Portland Classic. She bagged $229,586 for her maiden LPGA Tour title. She is the tenth first-time winner on the LPGA Tour in 2023.

Here are Chanettee Wannasaen's results in 2023:

Portland Classic: 1

ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics: CUT

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational: CUT

Dana Open: CUT

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: CUT

ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer: CUT

Cognizant Founders Cup: CUT

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: CUT

LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei: CUT

DIO Implant LA Open: CUT

LPGA Drive On Championship at Superstition Mountain: T57

Honda LPGA Thailand: T51