Is Charley Hull playing at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship?

Charley Hull has had a good season on the LPGA Tour so far this year. Having played the Ladies European Tour (LET)'s KPMG Women's Scottish Open last week, fans are wondering if she will be a part of this week's tournament in France.

The Englishwoman will return this week for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. The LPGA Tour and LET co-sanctioned tournament will see Hull hunt for her maiden Major championship victory.

Charley Hull last played the Amundi Evian Championship in 2024 where she missed the cut with a 6 over par score. She also missed the cut in the 2023 edition of the tournament as well.

However, she sparked many conversations in the golf industry during the 2022 Amundi Evian Championship. Hull totalled an incredible 15 under par score for 72 holes to end the week tied for third place.

Here's a look at Hull's past performances at the Major championship:

2013 - CUT

2014 - T47

2015 - T38

2016 - T52

2017 - T32

2018 - T22

2019 - T30

2020 - No Tournament Held Due To COVID-19

2021 - T25

2022 - T3

2023 - Missed Cut

2024 - Missed Cut

According to Golf Monthly, Charley Hull bears odds of +3,500 to win the this week in France at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. She will tee it up on Thursday at 7:36 AM local time from the tenth hole with Haeran Ryu and Ruoning Yin.

The same group will play together on Friday for the second round of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. They will tee it up at 12:36 PM local time from the first hole.

Charley Hull's performance so far on the 2025 LPGA Tour season

Charley Hull has made 9 appearances on the LPGA Tour so far this 2025 season. She missed the only cut at the 2025 Chevron Championship in April with a 4 over par score.

With 8 cuts made, she has posted only one finish inside the top ten. The LPGA Tour sensation tied for fourth place at the HSBC Women's World Championship. She posted a 72 hole score of 7 under par and earned $104,318 for her performance.

The World No. 19 golfer earned her biggest paycheck of the season so far at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. Hull totalled 1 under par for the week to tie for 12th place at the Major championship. She took home a whopping $229,198 for the top 15 finish.

Charley Hull saw her lowest paycheck earlier this year in May. She tied for 40th place at the 2025 Black Desert Championship with an 8 under par total score. She took home $14,710.

Having earned a total of $616,331 in offical earnings on the golf course, the two time LPGA Tour winner ranks 34th in the circuit in the Official Money List.

