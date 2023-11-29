Is there a cut at the 2023 Hero World Challenge? Tournament’s format explored

The 2023 Hero World Challenge will get underway soon as the tournament will be played from November 30 to December 3, 2023, at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas. It will feature a field of 20 players and will have a prize purse of $4,500,000.

But like other PGA Tour events, the Tiger Woods-hosted event will not have a cut after the end of two rounds on Friday.

The tournament, which was started in 2000, initially featured a 16-player field. Later in 2008, it was increased to 18 players. Then in 2021, it was increased to 20 players and features the top 11 players from the Official World Golf Rankings, all the recent four Major champions, the recent Players Championship winner and four sponsors exemptions.

Who will be playing in the 2023 Hero World Challenge?

The upcoming unofficial PGA Tour event features a field of 20 players. This includes the host Tiger Woods who is returning to the game after a long break. He was last seen at the 2023 Masters at the Augusta National.

Will Zalatoris has also been invited to the 2023 Hero World Challenge as one of the four tournament exemptions. He is also making a comeback to professional golf this weekend.

Below are the players who will be teeing off at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas:

Sam Burns

Keegan Bradley

Wyndham Clark

Jason Day

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Collin Morikawa

Justin Rose

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Exploring tee times, pairings and watch schedule of the 2023 Hero World Challenge

The upcoming unofficial PGA Tour event will have the 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman and the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover as the first pair to tee off. They will start their play at 10:46 am ET.

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas are paired together for the first round and will tee off at 11:52 am ET.

Below are the tee times and pairings of the 2023 Hero World Challenge:

10:46 AM - Brian Harman, Lucas Glover

10:57 AM - Cameron Young, Sepp Straka

11:08 AM - Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark

11:19 AM - Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

11:30 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

11:41 AM - Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

11:52 AM - Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas

12:03 PM - Jason Day, Collin Morikawa

12:14 PM - Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth

12:25 PM - Max Homa, Viktor Hovland

All four rounds of the 2023 Hero World Challenge will be telecasted on Golf Channel. Meanwhile, NBC will also telecast the event on the weekend. The digital streaming rights are with Peacock.