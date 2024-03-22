Is there a cut at the Valspar Championship? 2024 predictions explored

The 2024 Valspar Championship kicked off on Thursday, March 21, 2024, featuring a 154 players field all competing for the $8,400,000 prize pool at the Copperhead Course. The ongoing event is going to have a cut following the second round.

Only the top 65 players and ties will play in the upcoming third round following the cut, which is anticipated to be announced today, March 22. Players including Sam Burns, Ryan Fox, and Tony Finau find themselves at the lower end of the leaderboard.

Taking into account the last five editions of the event, the projected cutline for the Valspar Championship is estimated to be +1. According to Data Golf analysis, there is a 38% chance of the cutline to be +1 this year. Additionally, there is a 37% likelihood of the cutline being equal and an 11% chance that it could be set at +2.

It's worth noting that in both 2023 and 2019, the cutline for the Valspar Championship was set at +1.

A look into the performances of golfers during the Valspar Championship’s first round

In the opening round of the Valspar Championship, Kevin Streelman delivered an outstanding performance with a bogey-free round, carding seven birdies to finish at seven-under-par 64, securing the lead on the leaderboard.

Next in line was Kevin Roy, who despite facing two bogeys, managed to notch up eight birdies, concluding the round at 6 under par, securing the second position solo on the leaderboard. Adam Svensson, Carl Yuan, and Peter Malnati followed closely behind, all tied for third position with a score of 5 under par on day one.

Meanwhile, defending champion Taylor Moore, along with a group of other golfers, concluded the round at 2 under par, positioning themselves tied for 28th on the leaderboard.

The first round of the event was halted due to darkness on March 21 at 7:46 pm ET, leaving only two players including Kevin Dougherty and Paul Barjon to finish their round. They, however, concluded their round today at 7:35 am ET.