Why did Carl Yuan get a free drop at the 2024 Sony Open if his ball was never found? Lost ball incident mystery explored

During the final hole of the Sunday round of the Sony Open, Carl Yuan received a drop, which helped him finish joint fourth.

Yuan, who was lucky to secure his PGA Tour card last year, finished T4 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, just one stroke short of the playoff. However, his round wasn't over without a bit of drama.

On the par-5, 18th hole, Yuan's tee shot landed on the left fairway bunker, and the ball was still 239 yards away from the hole. The approach shot also went wayward and seemed to have fallen out of bounds over the tent. However, after a few minutes, no one was able to find the ball. Even the slow-mo cameras failed to locate it.

Fans who were watching the action nearby informed officials that the ball had hit the grandstand roof. Since it was an immovable obstruction, the 26-year-old Chinese golfer was given a free drop-in in front of that stand. Now he was just 45 yards away from the cup, and three shots later, he parred the hole and finished joint fourth.

At the post-round interview, he said he had a good mindset during the final day at Waialae Country Club.

"Like I know if I put up a really low score I might have a chance. I know my game is there this week. I hit the ball pretty good, and just being really aggressive today, and, yeah, really focus on getting the ball to the hole, trying to make good swing," Yuan stated.

"I made a lot of 40-footers. I mean, I don't want hit those again. I think I just started accepting things better. Things go well, doesn't go well, as long as I'm putting my full effort it is what it is," he added.

Yuan had finished 126th in the FedEx Cup 2022–23 season and had missed his PGA Tour card. He was ready for Q-School to earn the card back, but then Jon Rahm announced his move to LIV Golf. As a result, he was suspended from the PGA Tour, and the Chinese golfer moved one spot up to secure his card for the 2024 season.

Yuan said he was much more relieved during the final round of the Sony Open than during the RSM Classic last year, where he had the pressure of securing his card.

"I would say today is more free roll, that I know if I put up a good score I can climb up the leaderboard. If I don't, not much difference. Just the first event of the season. Not like RSM, last of the season, my job on the line," he explained.

Where will Carl Yuan play next?

Carl Yuan will next compete at the American Express Desert Classic, which will be played from Thursday, January 18 to Sunday, January 21, at PGA West Private Clubhouse & Golf Course in La Quinta, California.

Unlike the usual 36-hole cut at other events, American Express will have a 54-hole cut. The 156 players will compete for a purse size of $8.4 million.