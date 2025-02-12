Is the Genesis Invitational a no-cut event? Format and eligibility criteria explained

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Feb 12, 2025 20:17 GMT
The Genesis Invitational - Source: Getty
Is the Genesis Invitational a no-cut event? Format and eligibility criteria explained (Image via Getty)

The Genesis Invitational has golf's attention this weekend. It is a PGA Tour event that will feature a cut, and there is no LIV Golf competition this weekend. It's also a Signature Event, one that's designed to be competed in by the best the Tour has to offer.

Sometimes, Signature Events forego cuts. With 80 or so of the absolute best players in the world playing, these events don't need to shave the field size down for the last two.

Even if golfers are struggling through two rounds, they're still usually talented enough to get it together and not throw up a complete dud and ruin the tournament. Is that the case with the Genesis Invitational?

It is not. The Genesis will feature a cut. This particular Signature Event has 72 golfers in the field, and after two rounds, that number will drop to about 50 depending on ties. There could be 60 or more if everyone at the cut line is tied, but the Tour will try to drop it to 50.

Those 50 will then compete in the final two rounds to earn their share of the prize purse. In this case, there's $20 million at stake for those 50 golfers to try and win a piece of.

Who's going to win the Genesis Invitational?

As with most Signature Events, the Genesis Invitational is stacked with some of the best talent on the PGA Tour. That includes the World No. 1 Scottie Sheffler and several other OWGR stars.

Scottie Scheffler is favored at the Genesis Invitational (Image via Imagn)
Scottie Scheffler is favored at the Genesis Invitational (Image via Imagn)

It does not include Tiger Woods, though. Among those who are in the field, which ones have the best shot at winning? According to CBS Sports, that would be Scheffler. Here are the full odds for the top players in the field:

  • Scottie Scheffler +350
  • Rory McIlroy +700
  • Collin Morikawa +1400
  • Hideki Matsuyama +2200
  • Ludvig Aberg +2500
  • Justin Thomas +2500
  • Sungjae Im +3000
  • Patrick Cantlay +3300
  • Tom Kim +3300
  • Jordan Spieth +4000
  • Jason Day +4000
  • Shane Lowry +4000
  • Tommy Fleetwood +4000
  • Taylor Pendrith +4500
  • Will Zalatoris +5000
  • Rasmus Hojgaard +5000
  • Robert MacIntyre +5000
  • Tony Finau +5000
  • Sepp Straka +5000
  • Sam Burns +5500
  • Viktor Hovland +5500
  • Maverick McNealy +6000
  • Thomas Detry +6000
  • Russell Henley +6000
  • Harris English +6000
  • Keegan Bradley +6500
  • Min Woo Lee +6500
  • Sahith Theegala +7000
  • Byeong Hun An +7000
  • Corey Conners +7500
  • Samuel Stevens +8000
  • Max Greyserman +9000
  • J.T. Poston +9000
  • Si Woo Kim +9000
  • Cameron Young +9000
  • Adam Scott +9000
  • Akshay Bhatia +10000
  • Wyndham Clark +10000
  • J.J. Spaun +10000
  • Daniel Berger +10000
  • Davis Thompson +11000
  • Cameron Davis +12000
  • Matt Fitzpatrick +12000
  • Aaron Rai +12000
  • Billy Horschel +12000
  • Nick Taylor +12000
  • Lucas Glover +12000
  • Andrew Novak +12000

Not all of these golfers will make the cut, but many of them will. The odds believe Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa will be the top competitors for the trophy and the $3.6 million payday.

Edited by Luke Koshi
