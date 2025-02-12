Is the Genesis Invitational a no-cut event? Format and eligibility criteria explained

The Genesis Invitational has golf's attention this weekend. It is a PGA Tour event that will feature a cut, and there is no LIV Golf competition this weekend. It's also a Signature Event, one that's designed to be competed in by the best the Tour has to offer.

Sometimes, Signature Events forego cuts. With 80 or so of the absolute best players in the world playing, these events don't need to shave the field size down for the last two.

Even if golfers are struggling through two rounds, they're still usually talented enough to get it together and not throw up a complete dud and ruin the tournament. Is that the case with the Genesis Invitational?

It is not. The Genesis will feature a cut. This particular Signature Event has 72 golfers in the field, and after two rounds, that number will drop to about 50 depending on ties. There could be 60 or more if everyone at the cut line is tied, but the Tour will try to drop it to 50.

Those 50 will then compete in the final two rounds to earn their share of the prize purse. In this case, there's $20 million at stake for those 50 golfers to try and win a piece of.

Who's going to win the Genesis Invitational?

As with most Signature Events, the Genesis Invitational is stacked with some of the best talent on the PGA Tour. That includes the World No. 1 Scottie Sheffler and several other OWGR stars.

Scottie Scheffler is favored at the Genesis Invitational (Image via Imagn)

It does not include Tiger Woods, though. Among those who are in the field, which ones have the best shot at winning? According to CBS Sports, that would be Scheffler. Here are the full odds for the top players in the field:

Scottie Scheffler +350

Rory McIlroy +700

Collin Morikawa +1400

Hideki Matsuyama +2200

Ludvig Aberg +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Sungjae Im +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3300

Tom Kim +3300

Jordan Spieth +4000

Jason Day +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Taylor Pendrith +4500

Will Zalatoris +5000

Rasmus Hojgaard +5000

Robert MacIntyre +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Sam Burns +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Maverick McNealy +6000

Thomas Detry +6000

Russell Henley +6000

Harris English +6000

Keegan Bradley +6500

Min Woo Lee +6500

Sahith Theegala +7000

Byeong Hun An +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Samuel Stevens +8000

Max Greyserman +9000

J.T. Poston +9000

Si Woo Kim +9000

Cameron Young +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Wyndham Clark +10000

J.J. Spaun +10000

Daniel Berger +10000

Davis Thompson +11000

Cameron Davis +12000

Matt Fitzpatrick +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Nick Taylor +12000

Lucas Glover +12000

Andrew Novak +12000

Not all of these golfers will make the cut, but many of them will. The odds believe Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa will be the top competitors for the trophy and the $3.6 million payday.

