Is Jack Nicklaus playing in Masters 2024? Availability after ceremonial tee shot explored

Jack Nicklaus holds the lifetime exemption to compete at the Masters but is not playing in the tournament in 2024, which got underway on Thursday, April 11. The first Major of the year features a stellar field of 89 players.

Nicklaus, the six-time winner of the Masters, took the ceremonial shot to start the major. However, he has not officially competed in the game. He was there as an Honorary Starter of the Masters.

Nicklaus has officially retired from professional golf and is enjoying retirement. The 84-year-old golfer has had a decorated career. He has won over 100 professional events and holds the record for winning the most Majors in history. He has won all four Majors at least thrice, with the highest being the Masters, which he has won six times.

Jack Nicklaus's first Masters victory was recorded in 1963, followed by another win in 1965. He successfully defended the title in 1966 by defeating Tommy Jacobs and Gay Brewer in a playoff. Nicklaus' other three Masters wins were recorded in 1972, 1975, and 1986.

However, the 2024 Masters boasts a stellar field of some of the top-ranked players in the world. Defending champion Jon Rahm is competing in the tournament alongside Current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, who is hoping to complete his grand slam after winning the Masters this week.

Moreover, six-time Major winner and last year's Masters runner-up Phil Mickelson joined the field along with other LIV golfers, including Brooks Koepka, who won the PGA Championship in 2023, and two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson. Dustin Johnson is also part of the tournament.

Additionally, Fifteen-time Major winner Tiger Woods is also playing this week. He has been in contention to win the green jacket for the sixth time and match the record set by Jack Nicklaus.

How did Jack Nicklaus perform at the Masters over the years?

Jack Nicklaus made his debut at the Masters as an amateur in 1959. However, he failed to make the cut. He played in three editions of the Masters as an amateur and made the cut in two.

Nicklaus has been pretty successful in the Majors. He holds the record for making the most number of cuts at the Masters, with 37 cuts made, followed by Fred Couples, who made 31 cuts.

However, Couples holds the record for making the most consecutive cuts at the Masters, tied with Tiger Woods and Gary Player. Interestingly, if Woods makes the cut this week after the second round on Friday, he will surpass Couples and Player's records.

Besides winning the Masters six times, Nicklaus has had several runner-up finishes at the event over the years.

Here are the results of the Masters which Jack Nicklaus played over the years:

Amateur

1959: Missed the cut

1960: T13

1961: T7

Professional

1962: T15

1963: Win

1964: T2

1965: Win

1966: Win (playoff)

1967: Missed cut

1968: T5

1969: T24

1970: 8th

1971: T2

1972: Win

1973: T3

1974: T4

1975: Win

1976: T3

1977: 2nd

1978: 7th

1979: 4th

1980: T33

1981: T2

1982: T15

1983: Withdrew

1984: T18

1985: T6

1986: Win

1987: T7

1988: T21

1989: T18

1990: 6th

1991: T35

1992: T42

1993: T27

1994: Missed cut

1995: T35

1996: T41

1997: T39

1998: T6

1999: Did not play

2000: T54

2001: Missed cut

2002: Did not play

2003: Missed cut

2004: Missed cut

2005: Missed cut

The Masters 2024 will be final on Sunday, April 14th, at Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia.