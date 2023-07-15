Is John Daly playing in the Open 2023? Exploring the golfer’s availability and past results

Speculation and enthusiasm surround renowned golfer John Daly's participation in the forthcoming Open Championship in 2023. Golf fans and lovers are eagerly awaiting the thriller game of John Daly's in the famous tournament, which is planned to take place from July 20th to 23rd at the prestigious Royal Liverpool Golf Course.

The Open Championship, a highly anticipated event on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, features a formidable purse of $16,500,000, attracting top talent from around the world.

John Daly won the 1995 Open Championship

During the 1995 Open Championship at the Old Course in St. Andrews, John Daly won a playoff against Costantino Rocca. Daly won after a thrilling effort on the difficult course.

John Daly, who was trailing Michael Campbell heading into the last round, demonstrated his abilities and resilience by capitalizing on the challenging conditions.

Rocca needed a birdie to trigger a playoff as he entered the final hole. Rocca's second shot ended in a misplaced chip, but he converted a spectacular 60-foot putt to secure the birdie and extend the tournament.

John Daly dominated the playoff, finishing one under par over the four holes, while Rocca struggled after striking into the infamous "Road Hole Bunker" and needed three shots to escape, finishing three over par. This stunning triumph cemented Daly's place in golf history.

John Daly's scorecard from the 2022 Open Championship

John Daly's scorecard demonstrated a difficult performance. Daly's tournament voyage came to an end after the second round with a total score of +3. He shot a 73 in the first round and a 74 in the second, for a total of 147 strokes.

Unfortunately, his score was below the cut line, prohibiting him from moving on in the competition.

Here is the field for the Open 2023

Abraham Ancer

Adri Arnaus

Jose Luis Ballester

Kyle Barker

Haydn Barron

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Alexander Bjork

Richard Bland

Dan Bradbury

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Canizares

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

Tiger Christensen (a)

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Darren Clarke

Corey Conners

Harrison Crowe (a)

John Daly

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Ernie Els

Nacho Elvira

Harris English

Oliver Farr

Ewen Ferguson

Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira (a)

Tony Finau

Zack Fischer

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Seungsu Han

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Kazuki Higa

Daniel Hillier

Kensei Hirata

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Hiroshi Iwata

Jazz Janewattananond

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matthew Jordan

Takumi Kanaya

Kyungnam Kang

Taichi Kho

Bio Kim

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Brooks Koepka

Christo Lamprecht

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazabal

Thriston Lawrence

KH Lee

Min Woo Lee

Hurly Long

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Alex Maguire

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Connor McKinney

Adrian Meronk

David Micheluzzi

Phil Mickelson

Guido Migliozzi

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Keita Nakajima

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Thorbjorn Olesen

Louis Oosthuizen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Marco Penge

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

JT Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Richie Ramsay

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Graeme Robertson

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Martin Rohwer

Justin Rose

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Taiga Semikawa

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Cameron Smith

Jordan Smith

Travis Smyth

Matthew Southgate

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Henrik Stenson

Michael Stewart

Sepp Straka

Ockie Strydom

Connor Syme

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Sami Valimaki

Matt Wallace

Marc Warren

Gunner Wiebe

Danny Willett

Oliver Wilson

Gary Woodland

Kazuki Yasumori

Cameron Young