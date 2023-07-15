Is John Daly playing in the Open 2023? Exploring the golfer’s availability and past results

Speculation and enthusiasm surround renowned golfer John Daly's participation in the forthcoming Open Championship in 2023. Golf fans and lovers are eagerly awaiting the thriller game of John Daly's in the famous tournament, which is planned to take place from July 20th to 23rd at the prestigious Royal Liverpool Golf Course.
The Open Championship, a highly anticipated event on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, features a formidable purse of $16,500,000, attracting top talent from around the world.
John Daly won the 1995 Open Championship
During the 1995 Open Championship at the Old Course in St. Andrews, John Daly won a playoff against Costantino Rocca. Daly won after a thrilling effort on the difficult course.
John Daly, who was trailing Michael Campbell heading into the last round, demonstrated his abilities and resilience by capitalizing on the challenging conditions.
Rocca needed a birdie to trigger a playoff as he entered the final hole. Rocca's second shot ended in a misplaced chip, but he converted a spectacular 60-foot putt to secure the birdie and extend the tournament.
John Daly dominated the playoff, finishing one under par over the four holes, while Rocca struggled after striking into the infamous "Road Hole Bunker" and needed three shots to escape, finishing three over par. This stunning triumph cemented Daly's place in golf history.
John Daly's scorecard from the 2022 Open Championship
John Daly's scorecard demonstrated a difficult performance. Daly's tournament voyage came to an end after the second round with a total score of +3. He shot a 73 in the first round and a 74 in the second, for a total of 147 strokes.
Unfortunately, his score was below the cut line, prohibiting him from moving on in the competition.
Here is the field for the Open 2023
