Is Justin Thomas out of FedEx Cup? Exploring his qualification status 

Justin Thomas is in a precarious position as the 2023 PGA Tour comes to an end. The Wyndham Championship is a make-or-break event for many players and Thomas is one of them.

Although the American is a talented golfer, this season hasn't been kind to him and the 30-year-old is struggling to make a place for himself in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Thomas' FedEx standing is currently no. 79. While the top 70 qualify for the iconic FedEx St. Jude Championship, Thomas can still make the cut. However, he will have to fight an uphill battle to do so.

The 30-year-old will need a solo 18th finish in the Wyndham Championship or get a three-way tie for the 4th position. Currently, he sits on T12 with a score of -10 and things are looking a bit bright for him.

According to the leaderboard, Justin Thomas' FedEx standing is 72 currently and he is not entirely out from playoff contention yet.

If Thomas fails to qualify for the playoffs, then it will bring an end to a disappointing season for him. However, he can turn the tide around with a strong finish in the Wyndham Championship.

Justin Thomas still optimistic about his performance

Wyndham Championship - Final Round

Although Justin Thomas had an abysmal season this year, he has improved massively in recent weeks. He currently ranks 26th in the OWGR and had a strong finish in the recent 3M Open Championship. The American golfer also tied for 27th place during the Open Championship.

Thomas is in a tumultuous position but still has a positive approach towards the future. The Kentucky-born golfer was content with his performance in the previous rounds and feels that he is playing well.

"I played well. ... I had great control of the ball. I didn't drive it as well as I would have liked on the back nine."

He added, via pgatour.com:

"When I got out of position, I feel like I did a great job of keeping it underneath the hole in a great spot to get it up and down, which I feel like I do well when I'm playing well."

Justin Thomas is currently working hard for a consecutive ninth straight playoff appearance for the FedEx Cup. However, the stars will have to align heavily to make that happen.